‘Saratoga Living’ to Host VIP Lounge at Saratoga Motorcar Auction

On September 24 and 25, the Saratoga Motorcar Auction, now in its sixth year, will once again bring some of the area’s hottest consignments (including a Porsche 718 Spyder and V12 Ferrari 575M!) to Saratoga Springs. This year’s event will be held for the first time in the field outside the Saratoga Casino Hotel and will for the first time feature an exclusive VIP experience hosted by Saratoga Living!

The VIP lounge will be open to ticket-holders from 10am-3pm on both Saturday and Sunday. In the morning, stop by for a snack, hot cup of coffee or mimosa made with Mionetto Prosecco. You’re welcome to enjoy your goodies in the lounge (table and couch seating will be available) or take them to go while you check out the auction that’ll be in full swing.

The main attraction begins at 11:30am, with new downtown Champagne bar Bocage hosting a high tea, complete with tea sandwiches, tarts and treats; Graham Beck Rosé 2017, tea from Saratoga Tea & Honey; tequila tastings by One With Life and Old Fashioneds made with Misunderstood Whiskey.

After tea time, the VIP lounge will remain open until 3pm, and car-lovers (and all those who were dragged to the auto auction!) can drop by for wine-tasting from Freixent’s portfolio of European whites and reds and charcuterie by The Charcutebrie. Throughout the day, Complexions Spa for Beauty and Wellness will also be giving mini spa treatments.

To level up your day at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction, get your ticket to the VIP Lounge now. (Admission to the VIP Lounge does not include admission to the auction. Get your auction tickets here.)