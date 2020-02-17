‘saratoga living’ Will Relive the Magic of Team USA’s ‘Miracle On Ice’ Victory With Huge Bash At Putnam Place to Celebrate Its 40th Anniversary

saratoga living is counting that Capital Region hockey fans still believe in miracles, as they’re throwing a celebration event commemorating the 40th anniversary of that impossible Olympic hockey victory by Team USA over the mighty Soviet team at Putnam Place on Wednesday, February 26 from 6:30 (VIP pre-party starts at 5:30)-9pm. Depending on a Bronze, Silver or Gold ticket purchase, up to $25 of each ticket will go to Friends Of Saratoga Rec Fundraiser to buy much-needed skating aids for the children’s programs, and locker room shelving.

The event is meant to celebrate all things hockey, and should have something for all hockey lovers—they’re even replaying the entire hockey game on Putnam Place’s massive 17-foot LED screen.

There are three ticket tiers available (yes, Gold, Silver and Bronze that start as low as $19.80 – get it?). With the $150 Gold Medal VIP ticket, you get to not only meet-and-greet former NHL players Brad Chartrand, Glenn Merkosky and Paul Traynor; former UHL player Molly Morgoslepov; Olympian Kathleen Kauth; and active Adirondack Thunder players, but the first 25 ticket buyers will receive a signed copy of saratoga living by Olympic hero, Team USA goaltender Jim Craig. And, what may be the best part, you get a customized 1980 Team USA jersey hoodie by Hockey Innovations. Channel 13’s Mark Mulholland will moderate a panel with the former hockey pros. There’s also a hockey-themed swag bag, open specialty bar, drink specials for each goal and more.

Northway Brewing Co.’s Oat-bituary, an oatmeal stout made with Death Wish Coffee (which will also be pouring) will be served and—how cool is this?—The Morning Skate podcast will be recording an episode at the sure-to-be epic event.

The main event includes the singing of the national anthem by Saratogian Kelsey Dodd. There’s a DJ, Harvey’s Restaurant and Bar’s legendary tacos, patriotic desserts, games and on and on.

By any measure, this will surely be a night for the record books. See you all there!