Saratoga Living’s 2023 Holiday Gift Guide

Six Saratoga store owners put their minds together to compile the ultimate holiday shopping guide for everyone on your list.

FOR HIM

KERRY FAGAN, Owner of Mark Thomas Men’s Apparel

Jack Victor Sport Coat from Mark Thomas | $995

Every time a customer tries on this coat, they say it’s the most comfortable jacket they’ve ever worn. Made from luxurious Loro Piana jersey stretch wool, it pairs great with jeans or dress pants. Casual

yet dressy or dressy yet casual is the name of the game.

Brax Trousers from Union Hall Supply Co. | $198

These casual pants are super comfortable and a great dressier version of a jean for all occasions. They come in a variety of fits, and are made with wrinkle-resistant and moisture-wicking fabrics to keep up with the active man in your life.

Lucas Sheepskin Coat from Overland | $1,595

This coat proves that you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style. Supreme Merino sheepskin naturally retains body heat, making our frigid upstate winters more bearable.

Glenfarclas 17 Scotch from First Fill Spirits | $129.99

This single malt scotch whiskey is a favorite of the owners of specialty whiskey shop First Fill Spirits. It’s matured in sherry casks, which add flavors of baking spice and dried fruit. It’s the perfect cold-weather whiskey.

Staycation at The Adelphi Hotel | Starting at $250

Who wouldn’t enjoy a night (or two!) at The Adelphi? The good news is that during the winter months, the crown jewel of downtown Saratoga’s prices drop, especially if you’re looking at weeknights.

FOR HER

HEIDI OWEN WEST, Owner of Lifestyles of Saratoga, Caroline + Main and Union Hall Supply Co.

Oliver Pluff & Co Hot Toddy Kit from Savory Pantry | $20 each

Don’t get caught without a hostess gift this season! Stock up on these hot toddy kits—complete with three spice bags, cinnamon sticks and more—and pair them with a bottle of whiskey, rum or brandy.

Dylan Thermal Knit from Spoken Boutique | $120

The Dylan thermal knit is the perfect holiday gift that combines style and comfort. It’s perfect for layering, and is so cozy that the lady in your life will never want to take it off.

Mer-sea XO Slipper Socks from Lifestyles of Saratoga | $36

Gifts with a hidden message that remind the recipient how much you care—like these cozy slipper socks—are my personal fave. Want to go bigger? Add in the matching sweater, hat and mittens for a complete set.

Wooden Ships Knit from Caroline + Main | $125

The combo of comfy, cozy and festive makes these Wooden Ships Knits perfect for holiday gifting. With eye-catching designs and an easy fit, this sweater will bring joy to your loved one’s winter wardrobe.

FYB Personalized Pearls from Lucia | $38

Who doesn’t love a personalized gift? These delicate pearl bracelets with initial charms are easy to layer into an existing jewelry collection. Bonus: They’re not mass produced, and you’ll be supporting a second small business (in addition to Lucia)when you buy.

FOR THE KIDS

LUCY MORAN, Owner of Lex & Cleo

Maileg Princess & The Pea Set from Lex & Cleo | $55

The Maileg collection is a best-seller at Lex & Cleo for a good reason! Children love collecting the mice along with their accessories, and this Princess and the Pea set is a personal favorite.

Brio Pinball Game from G. Willikers | $71.99

This set is definitely on my Christmas list for my nephews! A miniature pinball machine made for children ages 6 and up, it’s the perfect addition to any game closet or cabinet.

Roald Dahl Books from Northshire Bookstore | Starting at $7.99

My daughter has been reading through the Roald Dahl books for the past few months, and we are loving these ones from Northshire Bookstore. The scratch-and-sniff covers make them extra fun!

Breyer Unicorn Magic Wood Carry Stable from Impressions of Saratoga | $30

These are the perfect gift for any unicorn-loving kid. The stable makes the perfect little home for the adorable mini unicorns—six come in every kit!

Gift Certificate to Saratoga Strike Zone | Any amount

Christmas break is a great opportunity to spend quality family time together, and an afternoon of bowling is always a great time for the whole family!

FOR THE FOODIE

DAWN OESCH, Owner of Saratoga Candy Co.

Peppermint Pig from Saratoga Candy Co. | $21.99

The Peppermint Pig is our Christmastime best-seller. It’s a wonderful little Saratoga tradition that doubles as a yummy way to finish a holiday meal…and bring you luck for the new year.

Saratoga Mug from Impressions of Saratoga | $14.99

I bought this mug for a friend who moved away to remind her of her hometown. Pair it with a pound of coffee from a local shop for the perfect Spa City–themed gift.

Tuscan Herb Olive Oil from Saratoga Olive Oil | $39.90

This olive oil is my go-to for cooking. Paired with Saratoga Olive Oil’s traditional balsamic vinegar, it makes the perfect hostess gift for any foodie.

The Hot Box from Savory Pantry | $73

One of the best things about shopping at Savory Pantry is that they put together curated gift baskets for you! This one is perfect for the spice-lover in your life.

Honey from Saratoga Tea & Honey | $14

Shopping local never tasted so sweet! Honey from Saratoga Tea & Honey makes the perfect stocking stuffer for your sweetie—there are so many types to choose from.

FOR STOCKING-STUFFING

MADDY ZANETTI, Owner of Impressions of Saratoga and Dark Horse Mercantile

Rugged Earth Leather Goods from Dark Horse Mercantile | Starting at $25

It can be hard to find something for dad, teenage boys…really just men in general. These wallets are high quality, handmade and super durable. They’ll last forever and the leather only improves with age.

2024 Saratoga Springs Calendar from Impressions of Saratoga | $19.99

If you live in Saratoga, you love Saratoga. (And what’s not to love?) Support the Saratoga Springs Historical Society and the Friends of Saratoga Springs Library when you give this calendar full of frame-able photos from the Bolster Collection.

Clixo Magnetic Building Shapes from G. Willikers | Starting at $19.99

These were given to my son as a gift and we take them everywhere. Clixos are small flexible shapes with strong magnets that click together to build just about anything. They are super easy to pack for on-the-go play.

Jenny Krause Embroidered Woven Belt from Spoken Boutique | $70

Every time I wear one of these belts I get compliments. They come in so many colors and patterns, can be dressed up or down, and really make an outfit pop. Plus, they’re handmade and fair trade!

Lump of Coal from Saratoga Candy Co. | $4.99

Everyone wants a little yummy treat in their stocking, but some may not have been on their best behavior this past year. This lump of coal is a fun gift for those on the “naughty” list.

FOR THE HOME

CHELSEA SILVER, Owner of Silverwood Home & Gallery

Wooden Ducks from Samantha Nass Floral Design Shoppe | $35-65

When it comes to floral, no one does it like Sam Nass. But her Lawrence Street shop is also a treasure trove of other goodies, including these adorable wooden ducks that come in two different sizes.

Pillows from Silverwood Home & Gallery | Prices vary

Silverwood specializes in the Upstate vernacular, always showcasing equestrian and Adirondack-inspired home goods. For the cozier seasons, a great pillow and blanket are the perfect way to transform your living room into a warm place to nest and rest.

Owl Ornaments from Vischer Ferry General Store | $13.50

At Vischer Ferry General Store, you can pick up a delicious latte and peruse their newly expanded home décor and gift room. These adorable owl ornaments are the perfect addition to any upstate Christmas tree.

Albany Pennant from Fort Orange General Store | $29

Fort Orange General Store is a carefully curated shop in our capital featuring a cool variety of goods celebrating the area and its history. Stop in for some vintage-inspired upstate swag like this Albany pennant.

Japanese Bowls from Into Mischief Boutique | $32

Into Mischief in the Saratoga Marketplace showcases some beautiful home décor accents and fun personal accessories including trays and bowls that would go with so many home styles.