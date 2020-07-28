Saratoga Marketplace Reopens to the Public Following Renovations

Saratoga Marketplace, a popular indoor shopping destination located at 454 Broadway, recently unveiled a new look after months of renovations. The temporary closure of many stores due to the COVID-19 crisis presented an opportunity for Marketplace owners Mark Straus and Thomas Gardner to tackle the project of restoring the historic property and expanding new and existing businesses.

Shoppers will find updates to both the Marketplace’s interior and exterior, including the restoration of the tin ceiling, along with fresh coats of paint and new light fixtures. The changes give the space a modern, breezy feeling that is mirrored in the building’s reimagined courtyard, which features tropical plants, lush turf grass and seating for the eateries both within the Marketplace and next-door neighbors The Night Owl and Tatu taco bar, both of which have also recently undergone renovations (Straus and Gardner own the building, which is located at 17 Maple Ave., as well).

The updated Marketplace is home to more than 14 businesses, ranging from clothing and lifestyle boutiques to restaurants and art galleries. Many of the Marketplace’s existing retailers are debuting fresh looks, too, including children’s clothing store Lex and Cleo, which relocated to a larger space at the front of the shopping center earlier this year. Lucia, Paper Dolls and Yoga Mandali have also undergone renovations.

In addition to familiar faces, 454 Broadway has also welcomed new businesses, offering everything from from CBD (Saratoga CBD Wellness), to dog treats and gifts (Bella and Lindy), chocolate (Saratoga Chocolate Company) and design expertise (Studio Sweet and Betsy Olmsted Designs.)

Also new to the retail complex is the penthouse-style living space, The Aston, opening later this month above Tatu on the third floor of 17 Maple Ave. The Aston, which will be available for private bookings, features three bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths, complete with high ceilings and a rooftop patio.

Says Straus of the renovations: “The Marketplace and 17 Maple Ave have reached the vision we have held for the last 20 years for these historic buildings. The prevalence of young entrepreneurs occupying businesses within our walls is inspiring and a testament to how much incredible local talent our city produces.”

The Marketplace will undergo further renovations in the coming months, but will remain open to the public, with the addition of necessary safety precautions for shoppers.