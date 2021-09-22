2021 Saratoga Motorcar Auction Taking Place This Weekend in SPAC’s West Lot

After a successful but socially distanced 2020 Saratoga Motorcar Auction, the Saratoga Automobile Museum (SAM) will be returning with the fifth installment of its popular annual fundraising event this weekend, September 24–25.

Like last year, the auction will again be taking place not on the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s amphitheater stage, as it had in pre-pandemic years, but instead on SPAC’s west lot, along Route 50.

“We are excited to have a vast array of excellent vehicles for our fifth year,” says Dan Ritopecki, SAM’s auction director. “The fact that we have such diversity amongst our consignments shows that we are gaining even more credibility and trust in the auction industry in the past five years.”

Notable consignments include a rare 1941 Packard 120 Woody (see above); a 19,000-mile 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray; a limited production run, 1956 Arnolt Bristol roadster (see below); and a 2017 Ford Shelby GT350, among others. In all, over 300 collectible vehicles, plus a bevy of automobilia, will be available for bid on both auction days.

“Each year the auction gets bigger and better, and this year is going to be spectacular,” says Carly Connors, the auto museum’s executive director. “Our annual auction is meant to be a fun and engaging way to support the museum through a passion for collector cars. We are excited to welcome back spectators for this year’s event, an important piece that was missing in 2020 due to the pandemic.”

On Thursday, September 23, the museum will host an auction preview from 10am-6pm, which will be open and free to the public. Spectator tickets for auction days cost $20 per person, per day and will be on sale at the entrance gate. Free parking is available in SPAC’s east lot on Route 50, with auction site access via the Route 50 pedestrian bridge. The auction itself will take place on Friday, September 24 from 12pm-5pm and Saturday, September 25 from 10am-5pm.

Fancy yourself a bidder? You can bid in person, online, over the phone or via proxy.

