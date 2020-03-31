fbpx

Saratoga Police Could Ticket People Who Aren’t Practicing Social Distancing

Saratoga Public Safety Commissioner Robin Dalton made the announcement during a press conference on March 31.

The Saratoga Spa State Park, which is still open to the public. (Sandra Foyt/Flickr)

Not practicing proper social distancing in Saratoga Springs during the COVID-19 pandemic? Saratoga Springs police could be ticketing you for it.

That’s according to Saratoga’s Public Safety Commissioner Robin Dalton, who, during a press conference on March 31—which aired live on Facebook—told those gathered that: “Maintaining social distance and the guidelines put into place by Governor Cuomo will be key. As a city, we will be enforcing them through warnings and then ticketing and fines if needed. Because your actions are that important: Our collective health and safety depend on them.” (The fines could be as high as $250, per the Times Union.)

Just today, Governor Cuomo revealed that his brother Chris, an anchor on cable news organization CNN, had been diagnosed with COVID-19, using the diagnosis as an example of why social distancing is so important to take part in among New Yorkers.

Saratoga has a number of playgrounds and parks, including Congress Park, that are still open to the public. Also, the Saratoga Spa State Park remains open, though its website includes a message about practicing proper social distancing (i.e. walking six feet apart from others) on it.

New data suggests that social distancing is helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife and dog, Esopus.

