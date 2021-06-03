Saratoga Pride Rolls Out the Rainbow Carpet for Pride Month

June is Pride Month everywhere—but if you call Saratoga Springs home, you’ll have been enjoying it since late last month, when Saratoga Pride and the City of Saratoga Springs teamed up to paint the crosswalk at Spring Street, between the Congress Park Carousel and Hawthorne Spring, the colors of the rainbow. “Saratoga Springs is an incredibly supportive community,” says Robin Dalton, Saratoga’s commissioner of public safety, “and this crosswalk will serve as a permanent symbolic welcome mat for all to see and appreciate as they enter the city.”

Today at 6pm, the crosswalk will have its own ribbon-cutting ceremony, with US Congressman Paul Tonko rumored to be making an appearance (a rain date is set for Friday, if the heavens decide to open up). The family-friendly event will be held by the carousel, and there will be live performance and art activities provided by Saratoga Arts and CREATE. Interested parties can also take group photos in the newly painted crosswalk (traffic will no doubt be stopped). There will also be free ice cream provided by the crosswalk’s neighbor, Ben & Jerry’s. Following the ceremony, there will be a gathering at Bailey’s on Phila Street.

But that’s only the tip of the rainbow iceberg. Saratoga Pride has a bunch of other fun and educational events planned throughout Pride Month. Check out the full schedule below:

June 10 at 7pm: Pride Night Miniature Golf and Ice Cream, Mr. Bill’s Mill Creek, near the Hannaford Plaza on Rowland St, Ballston Spa. $5 per person to play golf. Refreshments available to purchase.

June 13, PTD Catering’s Pride Drag Brunch (click on the link for more info and to make reservations).

June 16, 5–7pm, Pride Cocktails at the Mansion, Rt 29 Rock City Falls. $5 cover charge.

June 27, Sunday Pride Bike Ride, a collaboration with Trek Bicycles Saratoga Springs; a moderate 10–15-mile ride. Meet at Trek Bikes, 71 Church St. in Saratoga. Check Facebook for exact times.

Various dates (see below) – “Saratoga Pride in Reading,” a series of Pride Month virtual events hosted by Saratoga Pride, curated by the Saratoga Book Festival. Pre-registration required.

-Poet Nicole Santalucia in conversation with Saratoga Springs resident and Author Kim van Alkemade (June 15)

-Fiction Panel featuring Bold Strokes Book Authors: Ashley Bartlett, ‘Nathan Burgoine, Radclyffe and Anne Shade; moderated by Editor, Sandy Lowe (June 22)

-Short Story Authors Joe Okonkwo and Michael Lowenthal in conversation (June 29)