Saratoga Race Course 2019: Celebrating ‘saratoga living’ Day

The SL staff enjoyed a day at the races, as the magazine sponsored Race 4 on the August 1 card.

Celebrating 'saratoga living' Day at Saratoga Race Course with: (front row from left) Managing Editor Natalie Moore; Group Publisher Abby Tegnelia; winning jockey Joel Rosario; President, CEO and Editor in Chief Richard Pérez-Feria; (back row from left) Account Executive James McDonough, Senior Account Executive Chelsea Moore, Account Executive Alicia Waite and Executive Editor Will Levith. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
The 'saratoga living' and 'Capital Region Living' staffs enjoying a day at Saratoga Race Course in the luxury box. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The 'saratoga living' staff walks out to the Paddock. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The 'saratoga living' staff is all smiles as we reach the Paddock. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The 'saratoga living' staff (from left) President, CEO and Editor in Chief Richard Pérez-Feria, Account Executive James McDonough, Group Publisher Abby Tegnelia, Managing Editor Natalie Moore, Senior Account Executive Chelsea Moore, Account Executive Alicia Waite and Executive Editor Will Levith. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

'saratoga living' Group Publisher Abby Tegnelia, Managing Editor Natalie Moore, Senior Account Executive Chelsea Moore and Account Executive Alicia Waite. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The canoe in the infield pond at Saratoga Race Course, painted in the silks colors of last year's Travers Stakes winner, Catholic Boy. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The horses reach the starting gate for the 'saratoga living'-sponsored fourth race on August 1. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The field hits the ground running. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

A close-up of Frosty Linz in the hunt. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Jockey Joel Rosario (at left), leading Pecatonica to victory. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Pecatonica being led to the Winner's Circle. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Jockey Joel Rosario, aboard Pecatonica in the Winner's Circle. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

It’s not every day that you get personally escorted by New York Racing Association officials to Saratoga Race Course’s Paddock, then follow the jockey-mounted horses as they spill out onto the track in the post parade and are finally deposited in the Winner’s Circle, where you watch a race so close to the track that you you’re literally leaning on the rail.

That was the experience the saratoga living staff had on August 1, the day we sponsored the fourth race on the Thursday card at the racetrack. Celebrating the day from the luxury box, with the crew from our sister publication, Capital Region Living, we took in the races and reveled in Jockey Joel Rosario’s masterful win aboard Pecatonica in our sponsored race (he beat out one of last year’s saratoga living “The Races!” Issue cover stars, José Ortiz).

Of course, our own Billy Francis LeRoux was all over the track that day, shooting photos of the race and our staff. Check out his gallery above.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

