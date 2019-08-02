Saratoga Race Course 2019: Celebrating ‘saratoga living’ Day

Celebrating 'saratoga living' Day at Saratoga Race Course with: (front row from left) Managing Editor Natalie Moore; Group Publisher Abby Tegnelia; winning jockey Joel Rosario; President, CEO and Editor in Chief Richard Pérez-Feria; (back row from left) Account Executive James McDonough, Senior Account Executive Chelsea Moore, Account Executive Alicia Waite and Executive Editor Will Levith. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The canoe in the infield pond at Saratoga Race Course, painted in the silks colors of last year's Travers Stakes winner, Catholic Boy. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

It’s not every day that you get personally escorted by New York Racing Association officials to Saratoga Race Course’s Paddock, then follow the jockey-mounted horses as they spill out onto the track in the post parade and are finally deposited in the Winner’s Circle, where you watch a race so close to the track that you you’re literally leaning on the rail.

That was the experience the saratoga living staff had on August 1, the day we sponsored the fourth race on the Thursday card at the racetrack. Celebrating the day from the luxury box, with the crew from our sister publication, Capital Region Living, we took in the races and reveled in Jockey Joel Rosario’s masterful win aboard Pecatonica in our sponsored race (he beat out one of last year’s saratoga living “The Races!” Issue cover stars, José Ortiz).

Of course, our own Billy Francis LeRoux was all over the track that day, shooting photos of the race and our staff. Check out his gallery above.