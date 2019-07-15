fbpx

Saratoga Race Course 2019: Scenes From The $500K Diana Stakes

Sistercharlie took home the win at the Saratoga summer meet's first Grade 1 stakes race, which ran on July 13.

Sistercharlie took the lead and never gave it back in the $500,000 Diana Stakes, the first Grade 1 stakes to run at Saratoga Race Course this summer. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Beautiful, blue skies and perfect weather for the first Saturday of the meet. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Race Course's packed Clubhouse on a beautiful race day. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

'American Idol' finalist Madison VanDenburg posing with fans at Saratoga Race Course. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The fashionistas were out at the track on Saturday. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

'American Idol' star Madison VanDenburg sings the National Anthem. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Racing fans line the rail at the racetrack. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Racing fans in the Paddock. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

A young racing fan shares a happy moment with a lead pony. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Lead ponies taking a breather on the main track at Saratoga. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Racing fans line the Winner's Circle at the conclusion of the Diana Stakes. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Eventual Diana Stakes winner Sistercharlie takes part in the post parade. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Mitchell Road and Thais setting the early pace in the Diana. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Mid-stretch in The Diana. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Sistercharlie passing Rushing Fall in the Grade 1, $500,000 Diana Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on July 13. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Sistercharlie took the lead and never gave it back in the $500,000 Diana Stakes, the first Grade 1 stakes to run at Saratoga Race Course this summer. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Sistercharlie crossing the finish line first in the Grade 1 Diana. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Winning jockey John Velasquez. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Sistercharlie with John Velasquez aboard in the Winner's Circle after their Grade 1 Diana Stakes victory. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Winner trainer Chad Brown post race interview

Trainer Chad Brown is once again making it look easy at Saratoga Race Course. His Sistercharlie ran to victory on Saturday, July 13, in the $500,000 Diana Stakes, the first Grade 1 stakes race to run at the Spa’s summer meet. With the W, Brown tied Hall of Fame trainer J. Elliot Burch’s record for most wins in the race, which run for the first time in 1939. “It’s quite an honor to be mentioned in the same sentence as a great trainer like him,” said Brown.

Also run on the Saturday card was the historic Sanford Stakes, the infamous race that felled superstar racehorse Man o’ War in 1919 to a horse named Upset. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the shocking defeat. This year’s winner? By Your Side.

Earlier that day, American Idol finalist and Cohoes native Madison VanDenburg stopped by the track to sing the National Anthem.

saratoga living‘s staff photographer Billy Francis LeRoux was at Saratoga Race Course for Saturday’s festivities. Take a look at an exclusive photo gallery from the Diana above.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

