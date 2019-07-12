Saratoga Race Course 2019: Scenes From Opening Day At Saratoga’s Historic Racetrack

On Wednesday evening, if you happened to have been on Broadway in Saratoga Springs at, say, 10:30pm, you would’ve noticed a marked change in the energy in town. Whereas, the previous evening, it had been a bit calmer, not so on Wednesday evening. The city was abustle with all manner of well-dressed individuals strolling hither and yon, Caroline Street filled to the brim with revelers and that “calm before the storm” atmosphere everywhere. That’s because Saratoga Race Course was set to officially open the following morning.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you were lucky enough to have been there on Opening Day, you would’ve been privy to the grand spectacle that has made this historic racetrack a one-of-a-kind experience for fans the world over for centuries. On the races front, the Opening Day card was highlighted by the Grade 3, $150,000 Schuylerville Stakes and Grade 3, $100,000 Quick Call Stakes. But, of course, besides all the races and horseplaying, there’s all that wonderful people-watching to do. saratoga living‘s staff photographer Billy Francis LeRoux was onsite for Opening Day and snapped a number of shots for us. Take a look by clicking on the above gallery.