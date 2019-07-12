fbpx

Saratoga Race Course 2019: Scenes From Opening Day At Saratoga’s Historic Racetrack

On July 11, Saratoga's historic racetrack opened up its gates for the summer. Here's what it looked like inside.

The railbirds have returned! Saratoga Race Course was officially open for business yesterday. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Horses getting their post workout “cool down” at the barn. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Fans arrive early for Breakfast at the track to watch the morning workouts. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

A horse preparing to work on the main track. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

A pair working down the backstretch. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Racing fans happy the new season's begun. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The first horse of the season entering the Paddock. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Outrider ponies waiting for the horses to come to the main track. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Horses in the gate of the 1st race. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

And they’re off and running! The 2019 season is underway. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Horses racing past the Grandstand for the first time in the season. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

More scenes from Race 1. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Armament, with Irad Ortiz, Jr. aboard, wins the first race of the 2019 season. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Fans young and old line the Winner's Circle. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Fans toasting the new season with Saratoga Water...of course! (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The Paddock and its statue of Sea Hero. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Hat vendors with plenty of proper track attire for sale. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The Starting Gate being transported to the proper race distance. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The Starting Gate, ready for horses. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Fans watching the races from the brand-new 1863 Club. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Horses racing around the turn and into the backstretch. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Down the backstretch they come! (Billy Francis LeRoux)

On Wednesday evening, if you happened to have been on Broadway in Saratoga Springs at, say, 10:30pm, you would’ve noticed a marked change in the energy in town. Whereas, the previous evening, it had been a bit calmer, not so on Wednesday evening. The city was abustle with all manner of well-dressed individuals strolling hither and yon, Caroline Street filled to the brim with revelers and that “calm before the storm” atmosphere everywhere. That’s because Saratoga Race Course was set to officially open the following morning.

If you were lucky enough to have been there on Opening Day, you would’ve been privy to the grand spectacle that has made this historic racetrack a one-of-a-kind experience for fans the world over for centuries. On the races front, the Opening Day card was highlighted by the Grade 3, $150,000 Schuylerville Stakes and Grade 3, $100,000 Quick Call Stakes. But, of course, besides all the races and horseplaying, there’s all that wonderful people-watching to do. saratoga living‘s staff photographer Billy Francis LeRoux was onsite for Opening Day and snapped a number of shots for us. Take a look by clicking on the above gallery.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

