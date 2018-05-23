Want A Summer Job At Saratoga Race Course? Here’s How To Get One

I’ve been told that Saratoga Race Course jobs are popular among local teachers. I mean, it makes total sense; they’re on summer vacation at the exact same time the track is in session, so it’s a great source of additional income. Plus, you get to awkwardly run into all of your favorite (and delinquent) students while they’re out having fun, and you’re stuck working a cash register or something.

Once again, the New York Racing Association (NYRA) is hosting its annual job fair for the Saratoga Race Course, this time around, at the Embassy Suites June 15-16. You can do live interviews there from 9am to 5pm on both days. You must have a photo ID and social security guard or I-9 on hand to apply. (I’m just guessing here, but if you show up in a three-piece suit, you’ll probably be laughed at. But definitely don’t look like a schlub.)

The list of jobs one can work at the track include betting clerks, chefs, hosts, parking attendants, bar-backs, turf workers and security guards. Unfortunately, ‘tweens need not apply; applicants must be at least 15 years old and be able to work in New York State, and there are choice few jobs available for fifteeners. Security guards, cashiers and betting clerks must be at least 18 years of age—and the latter two have to have had experience handling cash before (here’s looking at you vacationing bank tellers).

This year’s Saratoga meet begins on July 20 and runs through September 3. For a lineup of all the major stakes races at Saratoga Race Course, click here. At the very least, if you land a job on staff at the racetrack, you know you’ll be there for all the major races. Whether you’ll be “on break” at the time of the Travers—with a bet in hand from you-know-who—is another question altogether.