Want A Summer Job At Saratoga Race Course? Here’s How To Get One

Annual job fair taking place at Embassy Suite June 15-16.

Saratoga Race Course Jobs
On June 15 and June 16, NYRA is holding its annual job fair for the Saratoga Race Course at the Embassy Suites. (Matt Wade/Flickr)

I’ve been told that Saratoga Race Course jobs are popular among local teachers. I mean, it makes total sense; they’re on summer vacation at the exact same time the track is in session, so it’s a great source of additional income. Plus, you get to awkwardly run into all of your favorite (and delinquent) students while they’re out having fun, and you’re stuck working a cash register or something.

Once again, the New York Racing Association (NYRA) is hosting its annual job fair for the Saratoga Race Course, this time around, at the Embassy Suites June 15-16. You can do live interviews there from 9am to 5pm on both days. You must have a photo ID and social security guard or I-9 on hand to apply. (I’m just guessing here, but if you show up in a three-piece suit, you’ll probably be laughed at. But definitely don’t look like a schlub.)

The list of jobs one can work at the track include betting clerks, chefs, hosts, parking attendants, bar-backs, turf workers and security guards. Unfortunately, ‘tweens need not apply; applicants must be at least 15 years old and be able to work in New York State, and there are choice few jobs available for fifteeners. Security guards, cashiers and betting clerks must be at least 18 years of age—and the latter two have to have had experience handling cash before (here’s looking at you vacationing bank tellers).

This year’s Saratoga meet begins on July 20 and runs through September 3. For a lineup of all the major stakes races at Saratoga Race Course, click here. At the very least, if you land a job on staff at the racetrack, you know you’ll be there for all the major races. Whether you’ll be “on break” at the time of the Travers—with a bet in hand from you-know-who—is another question altogether.

Will Levith
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian, graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and a Skidmore College "fac brat." Levith’s work has appeared in Esquire, Playboy and Men's Health.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.