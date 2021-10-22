NYRA Announces Key Dates for 2022 Saratoga Race Course Season

It’s only been a hop, skip and jump since the spectator-full 2021 Saratoga Race Course season came to a satisfying end. But that doesn’t mean you have to stop dreaming about quinellas and exacta boxes. And thanks to the New York Racing Association (NYRA), you can now start filling up that 2022-23 calendar your kids got you for your birthday.

The 40-day Saratoga Race Course summer meet, featuring the 95th running of the Grade 1 Whitney Handicap and the 153rd edition of the Grade 1 Travers Stakes, will open on Thursday, July 14, 2022 and conclude on Labor Day, Monday, September 5.

Following the four-day opening weekend from Thursday, July 14 through Sunday, July 17, racing at Saratoga will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, with the exception of the final week, when the meet will conclude on Labor Day.

For a full 2022 NYRA racing calendar, featuring key dates for Belmont Park and Aqueduct Racetrack, click here.