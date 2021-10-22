fbpx

NYRA Announces Key Dates for 2022 Saratoga Race Course Season

Next year's Saratoga summer meet will begin on July 14 and end on September 5.

Saratoga Race Course already has Opening Day and Closing Day dates for its 2022 season. (Chelsea Durand)

It’s only been a hop, skip and jump since the spectator-full 2021 Saratoga Race Course season came to a satisfying end. But that doesn’t mean you have to stop dreaming about quinellas and exacta boxes. And thanks to the New York Racing Association (NYRA), you can now start filling up that 2022-23 calendar your kids got you for your birthday.

The 40-day Saratoga Race Course summer meet, featuring the 95th running of the Grade 1 Whitney Handicap and the 153rd edition of the Grade 1 Travers Stakes, will open on Thursday, July 14, 2022 and conclude on Labor Day, Monday, September 5.

Following the four-day opening weekend from Thursday, July 14 through Sunday, July 17, racing at Saratoga will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, with the exception of the final week, when the meet will conclude on Labor Day.

For a full 2022 NYRA racing calendar, featuring key dates for Belmont Park and Aqueduct Racetrack, click here.

 

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

