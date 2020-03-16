Saratoga Restaurant Week Returns With Discounted Meals At Scores Of Local Spots

Obviously, with Governor Cuomo’s announcement regarding the temporary shutdown of restaurants and bars—and many other entertainment venues—across the state because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the majority of the entries in this story will no longer be happening or have been postponed. To that end, Saratoga Living will be suspending production of its online Calendar feature and newsletter until further notice.
I think we can finally say that spring is on the way, right? The threat of a final, major snowstorm seems to be caput. The temps are starting to get warmer, the jackets are coming off, birds are chirping. You know the drill. What else do we have to look forward to? (Glad you asked.) The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce is rolling out its annual Restaurant Week, which this year takes place from March 20 to March 26, and features discounted meals at more than 40 local restaurants. Here’s a list of the participating restaurants (so far):
2 West Ave
30 Lake
30 Park
Amigos Cantina
Andy’s Adirondack Grille Website
Bellini’s Italian Eatery
Boca Bistro
Bookmakers at Holiday Inn Saratoga
Brook Tavern
BWP
Cantina
Carson’s Woodside Tavern
Chez Pierre
Chianti Il Ristorante
Diamond Club Restaurant
Dizzy Chicken BBQ
Dunning Street Station Bar & Grill
Flatbread Social
Forno Bistro
Front Street Social Club
Gennaro’s Pizza Parlor
Geppetto’s Restaurant
The Gideon Putnam
Hamlet & Ghost Cocktail Bar
Hattie’s Restaurant
Henry Street Taproom
The Hideaway at Saratoga Lake Golf Course
Jacob & Anthony’s American Grille
Lake Ridge Restaurant
The Local
Longfellow’s Restaurant
Mama Mia’s Restaurant
Mortons Steakhouse
Mouzon House
Nove Restaurant
Olde Bryan Inn
Panzas Restaurant
PJ’s BAR-B-QSA
Prime at Saratoga National
Recovery Room Grill
Salt & Char
Scallions Restaurant
Sperry’s Restaurant
Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro
Tatu Tacos & Tequila
Taverna Nova
The Blue Hen
Thirsty Owl
Walt & Whitman Brewing
Wheatfields Saratoga and Clifton Park
Wishing Well
Is your mouth watering, yet? You can also enter to win a restaurant gift cards package that’s worth $2,500. And while it doesn’t get much better than delicious, discounted food, there’s a whole lot of other fun stuff going on in and around Saratoga and the Capital Region this weekend. Take a peek below. (Note: Due to coronavirus concerns and New York State’s state of emergency, all above and below events are subject to change.)
Monday, March 16
Kick back and enjoy Industry Night at Putnam Place
Running out of ideas for date night? The Palace Theatre’s playing the 1963 movie, It’s A Mad Mad Mad Mad World, on its big screen.
Tuesday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day)
Is there a better place in Saratoga to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than at the OG Irish pub, The Parting Glass? Doors open at 11am, with Kevin McKrell, Forthlin Road and step dancers performing.
Obviously, there are a ton of other bars in town that will be doing St. Paddy’s Day specials, including the Saratoga City Tavern, Clancy’s Tavern, The Local Pub & Teahouse and many more.
Wednesday, March 18
Metalcore, anyone? Fit for a King brings their tour to the Upstate Concert Hall in Clifton Park. (Be sure to wear black.)
Nothing’s better than free. Skyloft Albany, in Crossgates Mall, is hosting a jazz night.
Teachers and librarians, unite! Join Saratoga’s Northshire Bookstore for Educator Night with the Iroquois Reading Council.
Want to know what to do when “Achy Breaky Heart” comes on the jukebox? Take a beginner’s class in country line dancing at the Saratoga Winery.
Thursday, March 19
Enjoy a Tours for Tots at The Hyde Collection art museum in Glens Falls.
Proctors is hosting an 80-minute screening of an exhibition of contemporary artist Lucian Freud‘s works.
Take part in Local Game Designer Night at Bard and Baker in Troy
Friday, March 20
Get some much-needed laughing done at the Funny Bone in Albany, with comedian Tony Baker onstage.
Saturday, March 21
Country roots artist Kathy Mattea is playing an early and late show at Caffè Lena.
Rock out with Skeeter Creek at Saratoga Casino Hotel’s Vapor Nightclub.
Sunday, March 22
Join the fun at the One Giant Try It! event at The Arts Center of the Capital Region in Troy.