Saratoga’s OG Rockers The Figgs Return For Hometown Gig At Caffè Lena

The Figgs (left to right): Mike Gent, Pete Donnelly and Pete Hayes.

Saratoga Springs’ OG rockers The Figgs have been busy lately. Bassist Pete Donnelly played a solo show at Caffè Lena at the end of January. In May, the band teased a new album release with a first single, “Grab Your Pack.” In June, the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough record Low-Fi At Society High. More recently, drummer Pete Hayes has been fundraising for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (he was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting MS in 2008). And the trio finally released that brand-spanking-new triple album, Shady Grove, on September 20 (it’s a triple album on vinyl and a double on CD/streaming services).

Now, the band will be making their first appearance in Saratoga since November 2018—and their first stand at Caffè Lena since 2016. The show, which takes place on Friday, September 27, kicks off at 8pm, and tickets are still available.

If you’re a newer Saratogian in need of a who-the-heck-are-The-Figgs primer, the band’s been a Saratoga staple since 1987, and co-lead singers/songwriters, Mike Gent (guitar) and Pete Donnelly (bass), grew up right here in town, while drummer Pete Hayes was a Skidmore College student when he joined the band in ’89. (One of the band’s newest tracks, “Walking to Scribner Village,” hat-tips Skidmore.) They’ve got an international fanbase, have opened for everyone from The Cranberries to Oasis and Weezer, have released a string of critically acclaimed albums and played loads of shows.

If listening to amazing music at the longest continuously operating folk venue in America isn't your bag, try these other great events in and around Saratoga, The Capital Region and as far south as the Big Apple.

Tuesday

Three-time National Book Award Finalist Steve Sheinki will celebrate the release of his latest book Born to Fly: The First Women’s Air Race Across America at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga (September 24)

On the fourth Tuesday of every month, Caffè Lena in Saratoga hosts a Storytelling Open Mic (September 24)

Wednesday

Enjoy a special buffet lunch at Hattie’s Restaurant with award-winning thriller author Alison Gaylin as she discusses her latest novel Never Look Back (September 25)

The popular, movie-riffing TV comedy series Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) is coming to Albany’s The Egg in a new, live show featuring original host Joel Hodgson (September 25)

Thursday

Professional photographer and arts professor Joanne Savio will give a free talk, entitled A Life Spent Staring at the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga (September 26)

The Spring Street Gallery in Saratoga presents its monthly music series, Jazz at the Spring, with the eclectic and talented Jazz Colleagues (September 26)

Friday

Skidmore Professor and author Robert Boyers will discuss and celebrate the release of his newest book The Tyranny of Virtue (September 27)

Slidin’ Dirty restaurant in Troy is celebrating its 5th anniversary with an Oktoberfest Block Party (September 27)

Field of Horrors in Troy offers a Sneak Peak Weekend of several of its Halloween attractions (September 27)

Double M Haunted Hayrides in Ballston Spa is kicking off its Halloween season with a Harvest Party (September 27)

Saturday



Raise money for Sustainable Saratoga and see some amazing local talent at Caffè Lena’s Songs for a More Sustainable Saratoga (September 28)

The Park Quartet will perform at Skidmore College’s Arthur Zankel Music Center as part of the college’s series celebrating Russian composer Shostakovich (September 28)

Enjoy all elements of Latin American culture at the Hispanic Heritage Celebration held in Albany’s Empire Plaza (September 28)

The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is proud to host the 9th Annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl starting at Druthers Brewing Company on Broadway (September 28)

Let your stein (or red solo cub) overflow at the 11th Annual Oktoberfest Block Party at Wolff’s Biergarten in Albany (September 28)

Get ready for some beer, German food and more at the 10th Annual Glenville Oktoberfest at Maalwyck Park in Schenectady (September 28)

Halfmoon is getting into the fall season with its inaugural Harvest Festival at Halfmoon Town Park (September 28)

The Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival returns to the Washington County Fairgrounds in Greenwich (September 28-29)

Catch Deconstructing The Beatles: Abbey Road, a two-part lecture on The Beatles’ iconic 1969 album Abbey Road at Proctors in Schenectady (September 28-29)

Fright Fest at the Great Escape in Queensbury kicks off with a month of spooky Halloween-themed attractions, decorations and activities (September 28 through October 27)

The Saratoga Clay Arts Center presents Magic Garden, an exhibition featuring the sculptural artwork of Maine artist Adam Redd (on display from September 28 through November 2

Sunday

Nick’s Run to be Healed 5K and additional walks and races begin at Clifton Commons in Clifton Park (September 29)

See the largest pumpkin Saratoga County has to offer at the 4th Annual Saratoga Giant PumpkinFest Weigh-Off (September 29)

The 2019-20 season of the Glens Falls Symphony opens with Flamenco!, a night of Spanish classical music at Glens Falls High School Auditorium (September 29)

Comedian and winner of the Sixth Season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bianca Del Rio, will be coming to The Egg in Albany (September 29)

Sample some of the North Country’s best restaurants at the 27th Annual Taste of the North Country in Glens Falls’ City Park (September 29)