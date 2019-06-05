fbpx

Saratoga Senior Center Hosts 9th Annual Music & Mingling Event

The National Museum of Dance hosted the popular event for the first time on May 30.

A Saratoga Springs tradition got a new vibe when the Saratoga Senior Center‘s 9th Annual Music & Mingling was held at the National Museum of Dance for the first time. Previously held at the Saratoga Polo Fields, this year’s event, taking place on May 30, was as elegant as ever, celebrating honorary chairs Vincent and Patricia Riggi. Attendees enjoyed food by The Olde Daley Inn, live music, tarot card readings, cigar tastings and a silent and live auction, emceed by celebrity auctioneer LeGrande Serras.

The Saratoga Senior Center is a non-profit, non-residential community center providing opportunities for adults over the age of 50. At the community center, members can choose to participate in a wide range of activities, games, trips and exercise opportunities. Funds raised at Music & Mingling help offset costs of programs and support services offered to members of the community center.

Chloe Knapp

Chloe Knapp is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

