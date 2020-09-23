Saratoga’s First Social Club for Dogs, Chow Bella, Opens on West Avenue

Your four-legged friend’s social life is about to get a whole lot more exciting. Chow Bella, Saratoga’s first canine social club, has officially opened to Spa City pooches at 50 West Avenue.

So, what exactly is a canine social club? It’s a one-stop shop for all your fur baby’s needs. There’s a 3,000-square-foot, fenced-in indoor dog park, complete with tunnels, bridges and toys; a large retail space, where you can buy dog food, beds, leashes, collars and even costumes (hey, Halloween is right around the corner); a small cafe and sitting area where humans can relax while their pup zoomies around; and a salon-style dog spa, with two on-staff groomers and several self-wash stations.

“Saratoga Springs is a growing community that loves their dogs,” says Marijo English, Chow Bella’s owner. “As a pet owner of two dogs, I am often looking for pet stores that sell the premium food brands I love, that also have accessible and clean bathing stations. I found that I wasn’t the only one having these concerns and challenges, so that was when I felt the need to create Chow Bella.”

In order to visit Chow Bella, dog owners will need to get a one-day ($10) or annual ($600) membership. Annual memberships enroll you in a VIP club and include a self-wash each month, plus five percent off all Chow Bella products and services. The first 100 annual memberships will be discounted to $500, and if you buy a 10-day membership, you can save 20 percent. Before playtime, your pup will also need to go through a personality and behavior assessment, and you’ll need to provide a copy of his or her vaccination records for Chow Bella to keep on file.

“The thing that will definitely set us apart is the dog park—an indoor, climate controlled, play space for you to play with your dog,” says English. “The social aspect is what I’m most looking forward to. Like-minded dog people will have a place to come and mingle—a safe place to play with your canine companion, as well as shop, learn and bathe.”

At 4pm on Thursday, September 24, Chow Bella will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house, giving guests the chance to check out the new space. English will be in attendance, along with city Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, Mayor Meg Kelly, Commissioner of Finance Michele Madigan and Supervisor Tara Gaston.