Saratoga Spa City Ballet Staging Its 25th Anniversary Performance Of ‘The Nutcracker’ At The Egg

SCB's production will feature professional dancers from Nacre Dance Company performing alongside SCB dancers.

Saratoga City Ballet
Saratoga Spa City Ballet is staging its 25th anniversary production of 'The Nutcracker' at The Egg in Albany. (Saratoga Spa City Ballet)

In 1892, a fairytale ballet adapted from an E.T.A. Hoffmann story and set to composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s music came to life on a Moscow theater’s stage. Forty-eight years later, The Nutcracker would make its way to western audiences, proving to be a holiday staple for decades to come. Now, Saratoga City Ballet (SCB) hopes to bring new life—and audiences, of course—to the classic two-act ballet with its 25th anniversary production.

On December 21 and 22, SCB will be staging its classic version of The Nutcracker at Albany’s The Egg, led by Artistic Director Beth Fecteau and featuring professional dancers from the Nacre Dance Company, alongside SCB dancers. Fecteau has a special history with the ballet, first premiering her own choreography for the production in 1996 at the historic Cohoes Music Hall. After a successful debut, Fecteau’s production was performed for ten years at famed The Egg, where the 25th-anniversary production will take place.

“From the costumes to the sleigh and the actual nutcracker used for the show, each piece of scenery, each costume, has a story,” says Traci Jersen, President of SCB. “Any dancer will tell you that Nutcracker season is the best of all. Altogether, the Nutcracker magic permeates every corner of our [Route 50] studio.” And while the ballet is staying true to form in some ways, it’s thinking outside the box in others. The production will feature digitized backdrops of original artwork by local artists.

SCB’s production takes place at 7:30pm on the 21st (buy tickets here) and 2:00pm (here) and 7:30pm (here) on the 22nd, at The Egg’s Hart Theater. Tickets cost $28 for adults, $20 for students and senior citizens, and children under the age of five get in for free.

Hannah Kotler
Hannah Kotler

Hannah Kotler is an Editorial Assistant at saratoga living magazine.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.