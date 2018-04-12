The Calendar: What’s Going On In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

Black Violin performs at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Friday, April 13. (Lawrence White)

our expertly curated list of the top events, live music, readings, workshops and everything else in between hitting the Capital Region on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Black Violin at Troy Music Hall – Friday, April 13

Now that saratoga living‘s Design Issue is on newsstands, take a look at this excerpt from our latest “Dressing Down” section (page 128). It’s a hot tip about an upcoming show, which is happening this Friday at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall: Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol introduced the SPAC on Stage series last summer, bringing on-the- verge artists to perform for a small audience seated directly on the stage. Classically trained hip-hop duo Black Violin was one of Sobol’s first picks, and the acclaimed group comes back to the Capital Region, playing at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on April 13. Expect infectious energy, songs veering from classical to pop and deft interplay between Kev Marcus on electric violin and Wil Baptiste on acoustic viola—all in a beautiful room renowned for its acoustics. For more, go to troymusichall.org. —Kirsten Ferguson Black Violin will also be returning to SPAC on August 20 at 8pm. The show is sold out.

Friday, April 13

Dirty Dancing: Classic Story on Stage – 8pm at Proctors – 432 State Street, Schenectady

Latin Night – 9pm at The Newberry – 388 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Eric Andersen – 8pm at Caffè Lena – 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs (read an exclusive interview with Andersen about his career here)

Saratoga Tattoo Expo – 3pm to 11pm at the Saratoga Springs City Center – 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Capital Region Guitar Show – 5pm to 9pm at the Saratoga Springs City Center – 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Skidmore Theater Presents Julius Caesar – April 13-15, 19-22 (8pm and 2pm on Sundays) – 815 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Saturday, April 14

Dirty Dancing: Classic Story on Stage – 2pm and 8pm at Proctors – 432 State Street, Schenectady

The Wheel (Grateful Dead Tribute Band) with the Melting Nomads – 9:30pm at Putnam Place – 63a Putnam Street, Saratoga Springs

Pig the Star Storytime – 11am at Barnes & Noble – 3029 State Road 50, Wilton

Capital Region Guitar Show – 10am to 5pm at the Saratoga Springs City Center – 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Tattoo Expo – 11am to 11pm at the Saratoga Springs City Center – 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Says saratoga living‘s Geraldine Freedman in the Design Issue’s “Dressing Up” section (page 126): The Ying Quartet will perform a program featuring works by Mendelssohn, Bartók and Dvořák on April 14 at Skidmore College’s Arthur Zankel Music Center. For more, click here.

Sunday, April 15

Saratoga Tattoo Expo – 11am to 7pm at the Saratoga Springs City Center – 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Festival of the People – 12pm at Caffè Lena – 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs

Build a Wee Lassie Canoe with Larry Benjamin – 8:30am to 5:30pm at Adirondack Folk School – 18 Curran Street, Glens Falls

Tire Rack Street Survival – 8am to 4pm at the Saratoga Automobile Museum – 110 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs