Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation To Host Annual Historic Homes Tour

An exclusive porch party will be held at Circular Manor Bed and Breakfast on May 9, prior to the Historic Homes Tour on May 11, to celebrate the B&B's 20th anniversary. (Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation)

Ever wonder what some of Saratoga Springs’ most gorgeous, historic private homes look like on the inside? Window-shop no more. On Saturday, May 11, you’ll have the chance to explore some of them, courtesy of the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation‘s (SSPF’s), annual Historic Homes Tour, which gives Saratogians a chance to walk around the interiors of a number of private historic homes on the city’s east side. (Advance discounted tour tickets are $30 for SSPF members and $40 for nonmembers, or can be purchased for $35 and $45, respectively, on the day of the event at 112 Spring Street.) “The Preservation Society’s work is so important in maintaining the architectural integrity of our beautiful, vibrant city,” says Heather Straughter, who is co-chairing the event with her husband, Brian. “We appreciate all of their work to preserve the heritage as our city continues to grow and develop.”

Historic Homes Tour weekend will kick off with an exclusive porch party, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Circular Manor Bed and Breakfast Inn, on Thursday, May 9 from 5:30-7:30pm at the B&B. (Tickets cost $100, and space is limited.) Porch-goers will enjoy live music from the Swing Men and wine and light fare from Lily & The Rose Catering.

On Saturday the 11th, Saratoga Springs City Historian Mary Ann Fitzgerald will host the preservation foundation’s first “Breakfast & Buildings” event, which will explore the history of the Van Raalte Mill. Fitzgerald’s presentation, “Echoes from the Mill: Tales from Between the Lions,” will take place at the mill on High Rock Avenue at 9:30am, and breakfast will be provided by Spring Street Deli & Pizzeria. Later that afternoon, the foundation will also host a “Lunch & Learn” event with Charlie Kuenzel and Dave Patterson of Saratoga Tours, entitled “High Rock to High Stakes,” which will focus on the founding of the village of Saratoga at High Rock Spring, the rise of the Canfield Casino and how Saratoga’s waters and gambling scene attracted wealthy people from around the country. Boxed lunches will be provided by The Inn at Saratoga. Tickets for both Saturday events must be purchased in advance and are $20 for SSPF members and $25 for nonmembers.

Funds raised at the Historic Homes Tour will support SSPF’s ongoing educational programs and its mission of preserving Saratoga’s heritage. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here or call (518) 587-5030.