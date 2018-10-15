Saratoga Springs Startup Is Making Yoga Wear For Babies And Young Children

Sat Nam babe, founded by Clifton Park native Jennifer Coulombe, was inspired to launch the business by a tragedy in Bangladesh.

Sat Nam babe
Sat Nam babe sells yoga wear and yoga-inspired clothing for babies and kids six and under. (Chelsea Mazur Photography)

Yoga’s blown up in the Capital Region in the past few decades: Yoga studios have sprung up hither and yon, with the yoga-mat-toting masses taking in classes and becoming certified yogis themselves. It’s also become a major market, with yoga enthusiasts buying everything from blocks and belts to special teas and foods, and even designer lines of yoga clothing. But something that remains a little harder to find is yoga wear for children—especially, the really young ones.

Sat Nam babe
(Charity Grace LeBlanc)

Enter Sat Nam babe, a Saratoga Springs-based business that makes adorable, one-of-a-kind yoga wear and yoga-inspired clothing for babies and kids six and under. For the non-yoga-initiated, “Sat Nam” is a common mantra in Kundalini yoga that more or less translates to “true identity.” Founded a little over a year ago by Clifton Park native Jennifer Coulombe, Sat Nam babe is not only all about the clothing itself, but it’s also about making it in an environmentally and socially conscious way. (Example: One of Sat Nam’s most popular items, its leggings, are made from 86 percent recycled plastic bottles.) Coulombe was inspired to launch the company—and make it an ethically grounded one—after the Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013, when a Bangladeshi garment factory collapsed during work hours. “[The Rana Plaza collapse] killed over 1100 garment workers in Bangladesh, and many large companies’ products were found in these factories,” Coulombe says. “I knew there had to be a more ethical way to make clothes.” Shortly after this, Coulombe finished both business school as well as, coincidentally enough, a Kundalini yoga teacher certification. The idea came to her after a little research, for a young kids, yoga-inspired clothing line. “I felt there was a huge opportunity in the market to dress our littlest yogis under age six in consciously made, adorable unisex prints that they feel happy and confident in,” says Coulombe.

Sat Nam babe
(Kaylynn Young)

After many years of working in nonprofit marketing and corporate partnerships in New York City, Coulombe moved back upstate to be closer to friends and family—and was able to launch the clothing startup just last year after a successful crowdfunding campaign on iFundWomen. Incredibly, Coulombe runs Sat Nam babe as its founder and CEO, while also working an entirely different full-time job. “The advice for new entrepreneurs, ‘Don’t quit your day job!’ is sound advice,” says Coulombe. “I’m a true believer in going after your dreams, but just make sure you can pay your bills as you pursue them.”

Despite still working that day job, Coulombe’s seen steady business, and is already looking ahead with a second collection of clothing items, this time with camping and nighttime-themed prints. The new line is expected to be available for pre-sale this holiday season, and will ship in February or March 2019.

Jeff Dingler
Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dingler is saratoga living's Senior Writer. He's a graduate of Skidmore College and a professional musician.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.