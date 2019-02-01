Saratoga Summer 2019: Zac Brown Band Coming Back To SPAC

When I spoke to Zac Brown Band’s (ZBB’s) Matt Mangano in advance of the band’s tour date at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) last summer, he told me how much he enjoyed spending time in Saratoga Springs. And also, on a more Saratoga-serious note, Mangano told me that he had actual hard evidence of the power of Saratoga’s healing, medicinal waters. In short, he and the guys were honorary Saratogians.

Now, we can—to paraphrase their most recent album title—welcome them home. This coming August 30, the Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling country band will return to SPAC on its The Owl Tour, with special guests Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (Nelson, who’s father is country music legend Willie Nelson, played last summer’s Outlaw Music Festival at SPAC). Nelson and company will only be appearing on select dates, so SPAC concert-goers will be getting a double-dose of top-notch music that evening.

ZBB will be touring in support of an as-yet-unnamed, upcoming album—their first in two years—which features the already-street-level single “Someone I Used To Know.” While there’s no word on when the new album will be dropping, Zac Brown himself is letting fans in on some secrets about the upcoming tour: “With ‘The Owl Tour,’ our fans can expect some new and unexpected sounds woven into the signature Zac Brown Band live music experience,” Brown said in a statement. “The owl holds special meaning for us and we look forward to sharing this with everyone.” (I dare say the entire extravaganza will be a hoot.)

Tickets for the SPAC date go on sale on February 8 at 10am. Ticket prices range from $38.25 to $108, and lawn four-packs are available for the show. When the time comes, tickets can be purchased here.