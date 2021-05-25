Kick Off Your Saratoga Summer With ‘Saratoga Living’ at Putnam Place on June 3

You’ve been cooped up in your home for too long, you say? Well, now’s the chance to retire those COVID sweatpants, get gussied up and make your grand entrance back into society. Where to begin? We have a place in mind.

Kick off the Saratoga Summer by joining Saratoga Living for our big Summer issue release party at Putnam Place on June 3 from 7–10pm. It’s our first red carpet event in more than a year—and the first, and certainly not our last, of the season. Presented by Stress Fracture LLC and Good Karma Studio, ticket-holders will get to enjoy the soul stylings of Saratoga’s own Garland Nelson, aerialist dance performances by Good Karma Studio and a stress relief station by Stress Fracture LLC (i.e. breaking stuff for good, safe fun). Plus, we’ll have a swanky red carpet with a professional photographer snapping party pics, so you’ll be able to look back on your first night on the town in, like, forever.

Of course, we won’t let you party down without a little food and drink in your belly. Small bites will be provided by Bare Blends, Fat Paulie’s Delicatessen and Whitman Brewing, and look out for a complimentary signature cocktail, beer tastings by Northway Brewing Co. and a Putnam Place’s cash bar.

For those of you who worship at the altar of Dave, every ticket-holder will be entered to win four box seats to one night of the Dave Matthews Band’s Saratoga Performing Arts Center shows this September. And for all of you completists out there, we’ll also be auctioning off another four DMB box seats, along with a number of other summer-tastic items.

Grab your tickets here.

Saratoga Living and Putnam Place are committed to following all guidance issued by the State of New York. Email us with any questions, any time.

Important ticketing info: Reservations will be taken for parties of four to six only in order to fit everybody in with the mandated six-foot cushion around every table. You may purchase individual tickets and put together a party of your friends. If you do, please inform us of who you will be sitting with by emailing [email protected] Three VIP tables, which include a bottle of Tito’s and table service (plus extra raffle tickets!), are also available.