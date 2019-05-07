fbpx

Universal Preservation Hall Kicks Off The Outdoor Fundraising Season With Its Annual Patio Party

The May 2 event celebrated the opening of The Patio at 15 Church and helped raise funds towards UPH's renovation.

Universal Preservation Hall Fundraiser
Universal Preservation Hall Campaign Director Teddy Foster (center) with friends at UPH's event at The Patio at 15 Church on May 2. (Richard Lovrich)
Saratoga Springs’ soon-to-be-year-round arts venue, Universal Preservation Hall (UPH)—to be housed in a renovated 19th-century church on Washington Street—teamed up with local fine-dining spot, 15 Church, for a fundraiser on May 2, which celebrated the opening of the restaurant’s popular Patio at 15 Church area and raised funds towards the $5.5 million renovation project goal (UPH is slated to open in the spring of 2020).

Once open, the state-of-the-art venue will host arts, education and community events, including everything from dance performances, film festivals and theater productions to lectures, corporate meetings and art gallery openings. The UPH project has been steadfastly supported by the Saratoga and Capital Region community, with numerous restaurants, businesses and residents pitching in funds towards UPH’s renovation.

If you’re looking to help out, UPH will be hosting two more fundraisers in the near future: the Shaken and Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party from 5:30-9pm on May 16 at Prime at Saratoga National Golf Course; and The Adelphi Rocks UPH from 6:30-10pm on July 11 (yes, Opening Day at Saratoga Race Course) at The Adelphi Hotel.

Take a look at the gallery of photos from the UPH/15 Church party above.

Chloe Knapp

Chloe Knapp is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

