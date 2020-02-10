Saratoga’s First Baby Of The Decade: It’s A Girl!

At 12:50pm on Friday, January 3, Amara Rose DeCook became the first baby of the new decade born at Saratoga Hospital to proud parents Cassy Guilder and Randy DeCook. “When it was time for Amara to arrive, we were both just so happy that she was healthy and everything went so well,” Guilder said. “Our beautiful little girl will always be first to us, but it was exciting to find out she was the first baby of the new year (and the 2020s) at Saratoga Hospital. She’ll be able to tell her grandchildren that someday.”

Amara was delivered by Dr. Amy Knoeller, who also delivered her uncles, Guilder’s twin brothers, 11 years ago.

Amara Rose DeCook

Born at 12:50pm on January 3, 2020

5 pounds, 5.8 ounces

18 inches long