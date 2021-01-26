Saratogian and NFL Defensive Coach Anthony Weaver Headed Back to Baltimore Ravens

Saratogian Anthony Weaver is returning to his National Football League roots. As ESPN is reporting, Weaver, who has been with the Houston Texans organization since 2016, most recently serving as defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, is headed back to the Baltimore Ravens—the team that drafted him as a defensive end in 2002—where he’ll serve as defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

After being promoted to defensive coordinator and defensive line coach by the Texans last January, Weaver weathered a disappointing season. After starting the 2020-21 season with an 0-4 start, Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien was fired. The team ended the year in second-to-last place in the AFC South with a lopsided record of 4-12.

Before landing in Houston in 2016, Weaver also spent time on the defensive coaching staffs of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

Weaver graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1998, going on to attend the University of Notre Dame, where he made the all-freshman first team his freshman season and was named a team captain in 2001. The following year, he was drafted by the Ravens, where he played defensive end on teams that included stars such as Terrell Suggs and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. He spent three years in Baltimore, before completing his career as a member of the Texans in 2008.