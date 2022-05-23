Scenes From Cocktails & Clairvoyance With Tracy Fluty

On Thursday evening, 100 guests arrived at the Gideon Putnam with the hope that they’d be able to speak with a loved one in the spirit world. They were there for Saratoga Living‘s second Cocktails & Clairvoyance group reading with Latham-based psychic medium Tracy Fluty, who chose audience members at random to come on stage and hear from their late grandmother, aunt, brother, father or other family member. To read more about the actual correspondence attendees were able to have with their loved ones thanks to Tracy, check out our Saratoga Living After Hours recap.

Before the show, attendees were treated to a cocktail hour featuring drinks and small bites such as deviled eggs and Bloody Mary shooters, courtesy of the Gideon Putnam. Local House of Colour consultant Amy Latta, the evening’s sponsor, was there, chatting with attendees about the power of understanding your body’s proportions and color tones when choosing clothing, hair color/style and makeup. And photographer Rachel McNair of The Content Agency was there to capture it all.

At 7pm sharp, the doors opened to the main event, and guests found their seats at tables adorned with arrangements by Frank Gallo and Son florist. Tracy did readings for two full hours, getting to about 10 audience members, before taking questions about her practice. Afterward, 10 guests got to take home their table’s floral centerpiece, and one lucky winner walked away with a private reading with Tracy. But whether they won something or not, everyone walked away with one thing: the experience of witnessing Tracy’s amazing gift in person.