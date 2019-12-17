Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

(From left) 10 Under 40 honoree Amanda Vance and Kim London, who accepted the award on behalf of Pitney Meadows Vegetable Manager Aliza Pickering. (Katie Dobies)

(From left) Carmine DeCrescente and Matt DeCrescente raised the most money out of the 10 Under 40 for their charity, the Alzheimer's Association. (Katie Dobies)

The Saratoga Smash and The Saratoga Spring were two hits of the cocktail competition. (Katie Dobies)

Five over-the-top prizes were raffled off at the event, including a beauty basket, a wellness basket, a retail basket, a foodie basket and a two-night stay at TopNotch Resort in Stowe, VT. (Katie Dobies)

India Adams is one of the six SPAC Junior Committee officers honored in the 10 Under 40 list. (Katie Dobies)

10 Under 40 honoree Amanda Vance (left) raised money for New Vocations Racehorse Adoption, the Ballston Spa nonprofit where she serves as Thoroughbred trainer. (Katie Dobies)

10 Under 40 member Jahkeen Hoke (2nd from left) raised money for 4th Family, the nonprofit he cofounded, at Saratoga Gives Back. (Katie Dobies)

What’s a party without party pictures?! saratoga living photographer Katie Dobies was on the scene of the first-ever Saratoga Gives Back event, presented by Putnam Place, to snap images of everything from the cocktail competition and impressive food spread to Subrina Dhammi welcoming saratoga living‘s 10 Under 40 honorees to the Putnam Place stage. Click through the gallery at the top of the page to relive the magical evening, see the night come to life in The Harris Company’s video (below) and click here to read all the details from what was certainly a party to remember.

