fbpx

Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

Putnam Place
'saratoga living' hosted its first-ever Saratoga Gives Back event at Putnam Place on December 12. (Katie Dobies)
View Gallery
85 Photos
Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb21

(From left) Kimberly Wallace, 10 Under 40 honoree Jahkeen Hoke and Tiffany Wright. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb22

Public relations executive Kathie Gonzalez was the 'Saratogian Of The Month' in the Holiday Issue. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb20

10 Under 40 member Jahkeen Hoke (2nd from left) raised money for 4th Family, the nonprofit he cofounded, at Saratoga Gives Back. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb18

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb17

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb16

Matt Bagley (center) serves up Harvey's Restaurant's 'Saratoga Spring' in the cocktail competition. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb15

(From left) Alex Gonzalez, Kathie Gonzalez and Jorge Gomez. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb13

Jonah Bayliss (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb12

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb11

(From left) Alex Gonzalez and Jorge Gomez. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb10

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb9

10 Under 40 honoree Amanda Vance (left) raised money for New Vocations Racehorse Adoption, the Ballston Spa nonprofit where she serves as Thoroughbred trainer. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb8

Marylou Whitney's image greeted guests as they arrived at Putnam Place. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb7

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb6

Saratoga Gives Back co-sponsor Renaissance Floral Design transformed Putnam Place into a winter wonderland. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb4

Outside The Box Photobooth captured moments long into the evening. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb3

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb2

India Adams is one of the six SPAC Junior Committee officers honored in the 10 Under 40 list. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb1

David Harris from The Harris Company capturing footage for the party video. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb40

Nonstop Music DJ's Vinny Vin and Anthony B kept the tunes coming all night. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb39

Five over-the-top prizes were raffled off at the event, including a beauty basket, a wellness basket, a retail basket, a foodie basket and a two-night stay at TopNotch Resort in Stowe, VT. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb38

'saratoga living' would like to thank our presenting sponsor, Putnam Place, and co-sponsors, Renaissance Floral Design, Baker Public Relations, Austin Bayliss Cakes and Stewart's Shops. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb36

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb35

The Brook Tavern served samples of its 'Next Great Saratoga Cocktail' entry, The Yaddo. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb34

Damian D'Arpino from The Brook Tavern serving up The Yaddo. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb33

Patrick Toomey (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb32

The Saratoga Smash and The Saratoga Spring were two hits of the cocktail competition. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb31

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb30

Putnam Place served its 'Next Great Saratoga Cocktail' entry, The Saratoga Longshot. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb28

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb27

'saratoga living' Executive Editor Will Levith (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb26

A packed house at Putnam Place. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb25

'saratoga living' Editorial Assistant Kat Valz. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb24

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb23

Joe Moore and Teddy Foster. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb60

Emcee Subrina Dhammi and DJ Vinny Vin. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb59

Subrina Dhammi of NewsChannel 13. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb58

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb57

(From left) Tim Everhardt from Morrissey's and Matt Bagley from Harvey's. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb55

Putnam Place's LED screen showcased spreads from the Holiday Issue, including this ad from the Pavilion Grand. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb54

Makayla Harris from The Harris Company. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb53

'saratoga living' Publisher Abby Tegnelia addresses the crowd. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb52

The beauty raffle basket in a crate supplied by Saratoga Gives Back co-sponsor Stewart's Shops. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb50

Makayla Harris (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb49

'saratoga living' Senior Writer Jeff Dingler. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb48

'saratoga living' Chair Anthony Ianniello thanks guests for attending. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb47

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb46

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb45

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb44

'saratoga living' Publisher Abby Tegnelia and Editor in Chief Richard Pérez-Feria. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb43

Tim Everhardt and Morrissey's won the cocktail competition. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb42

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb41

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb79

(From left) Carmine DeCrescente and Matt DeCrescente raised the most money out of the 10 Under 40 for their charity, the Alzheimer's Association. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb78

10 Under 40 honorees Krystle Nowhitney Hernandez, deputy director of the Saratoga EOC, and Mark Duffy, community engagement leader at SEFCU. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb77

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb76

DJ Vinny Vin (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb75

(From left) Jahkeen Hoke and Richard Pérez-Feria. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb73

Fred "Saratoga Santa" Clark made an appearance. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb74

Santa Claus meeting his fans. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb72

Alex and Kathie Gonzalez. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb70

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb69

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb68

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb67

Crudité provided by Old Daley Custom Catering. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb66

Holiday cookies provided by Austin Bayliss Cakes. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb65

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb64

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb63

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb62

'saratoga living' Chair Anthony Ianniello. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb61

The Saratoga Smash from Morrissey's proved to be the 'Next Great Saratoga Cocktail.' (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb104

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb103

Abby Tegnelia and Richard Pérez-Feria. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sg102

(From left) Subrina Dhammi, Abby Tegnelia and Richard Pérez-Feria. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb98

Subrina Dhammi (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb93

(From left) 10 Under 40 honoree Amanda Vance and Kim London, who accepted the award on behalf of Pitney Meadows Vegetable Manager Aliza Pickering. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb91

Jahkeen Hoke and Amanda Vance. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb90

Fred "Saratoga Santa" Clark (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb88

Matt DeCrescente (left) and the SPAC Junior Committee officers being recognized on the Putnam Place stage. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb87

Subrina Dhammi (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb86

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb85

(Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb83

Carmine DeCrescente addressing the crowd. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb82

Richard Pérez-Feria celebrates a successful evening. (Katie Dobies)

Saratoga Living
Scenes From ‘saratoga living’s “Saratoga Gives Back” Event Presented By Putnam Place

Check out these images by Katie Dobies from the December 12 party of the year.

sgb81

Richard Pérez-Feria (Katie Dobies)

What’s a party without party pictures?! saratoga living photographer Katie Dobies was on the scene of the first-ever Saratoga Gives Back event, presented by Putnam Place, to snap images of everything from the cocktail competition and impressive food spread to Subrina Dhammi welcoming saratoga living‘s 10 Under 40 honorees to the Putnam Place stage. Click through the gallery at the top of the page to relive the magical evening, see the night come to life in The Harris Company’s video (below) and click here to read all the details from what was certainly a party to remember.

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 