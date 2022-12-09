fbpx

Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

View Gallery 24 Photos
Saratoga Living
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC05866

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC05875

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC05880

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC05892

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC05902

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC05954

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC05990

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC05993

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC06006

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC06009 2

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC06011

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC06029

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC06054 (1)

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC06070

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC06075

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC06080

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC06085

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC06093

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC06105

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC06122

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC06123

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC06136

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

DSC06145

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Our second singles night at Bailey's drew a festive crowd of all ages.

IMG_3806

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:

Ugly sweaters weren’t the only things making local singles hot this past Thursday at Bailey’s. After a successful first event in October, Saratoga Living brought back Single in Saratoga for a second round, this time requesting attendees come wearing their ugliest Christmas sweater. Guests understood the assignment, with one lucky woman going home with the title of ugliest sweater (it was actually a sweat-jumper) as the winner of the ugly sweater contest presented by the Micropolitan Matchmakers. Like last time, Deep Eddy Vodka provided the libations, and singles mixed and mingled throughout the evening, playing games and filling in a poster of their dating red flags and green flags. Stay tuned for an announcement on our next Single in Saratoga event!

No Newer Articles
ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 