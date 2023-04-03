fbpx

Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency
View Gallery 57 Photos
Saratoga Living
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0515

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0543

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0545

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0562

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0565

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0603

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0633

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0646

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0653

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0710

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0717

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0728

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0729

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0735

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0770

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0790

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0795

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0805

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0864

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0876

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0897

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0902

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_0921

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1032

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1058

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1076

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1081

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1090

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1109

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1119

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1154

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1161

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1167

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1214

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1255

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1307

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1321

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1347

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1355

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1364

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1378

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1400

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1427

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1468

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1483

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1492

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1527

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1532

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1539

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1554

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1603

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1657

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1671

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1699

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1731

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1734

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Overdress to Impress

Saratoga fashionistas showed up for our biggest event of the spring.

_MG_1740

Rachel Lanzi/The Content Agency

Source:

On Thursday, March 23, Saratoga Living hosted Overdress to Impress, a fashion-forward event presented by Keeler Motor Car Company with co-sponsors California Closets and N. Fox Jewelers. Featuring a welcome drink by Bocage Champagne Bar and food by The Adelphi Hotel, the evening culminated in a fashion show and best-overdressed. Click through the gallery above to see scenes from the spectacle, and be sure to read our Saratoga Living After Hours story for a full recap of the evening.

No Newer Articles
ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 