Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V
_MG_0976
_MG_0898
_MG_0879
_MG_0875
_MG_0891
_MG_0886
_MG_0897
_MG_0893 (1)
_MG_0883
_MG_0918
_MG_0910
_MG_0912
_MG_0911
_MG_0907
_MG_0902
_MG_0900
_MG_0947
_MG_0943
_MG_0936
_MG_0930
_MG_0929
_MG_0927
_MG_0925
_MG_0924
_MG_0969
_MG_0968
_MG_0962
_MG_0953
_MG_0972
_MG_0971
_MG_0965
_MG_0952
_MG_0991
_MG_0992
_MG_0979
_MG_0977
_MG_0989
_MG_0987
_MG_0974
IMG_5967
On Wednesday evening, Saratoga Living celebrated the release of “The Races!” issue, which this year featured leading Saratoga rider John Velazquez on the cover, at The Horseshoe. We’d like to thank everyone who made the party possible, including Chandon, Northway Brewing, The Charcutebrie, NYRA, musician Michael LeVan and the team at The Horseshoe. For a full recap of the festivities, subscribe to Saratoga Living After Hours, and check out scenes from the night by Konrad Odhiambo in the gallery at the top of the page.