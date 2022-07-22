fbpx

Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

Jockey John Velazquez with fans at The Horseshoe. (Konrad Odhiambo)
View Gallery 40 Photos
Saratoga Living
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0976

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0898

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0879

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0875

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0891

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0886

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0897

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0893 (1)

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0883

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0918

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0910

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0912

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0911

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0907

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0902

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0900

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0947

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0943

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0936

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0930

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0929

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0927

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0925

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0924

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0969

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0968

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0962

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0953

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0972

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0971

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0965

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0952

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0991

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0992

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0979

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0977

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0989

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0987

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

_MG_0974

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes from “The Races!” With Johnny V

Our Wednesday evening party at The Horseshoe brought in all manner of horse racing professionals and fans.

IMG_5967

(Konrad Odhiambo)

Source:

On Wednesday evening, Saratoga Living celebrated the release of “The Races!” issue, which this year featured leading Saratoga rider John Velazquez on the cover, at The Horseshoe. We’d like to thank everyone who made the party possible, including Chandon, Northway Brewing, The Charcutebrie, NYRA, musician Michael LeVan and the team at The Horseshoe. For a full recap of the festivities, subscribe to Saratoga Living After Hours, and check out scenes from the night by Konrad Odhiambo in the gallery at the top of the page.

No Newer Articles
ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 