Scenes From Racing & Rosé With Carson Kressley

Last Saturday's event combined a high-end fashion show and rosé-fueled brunch party for the ultimate racing season morning.

(Morgan Campbell)
Saratoga Living
Carson Kressley may have been the celebrity guest at last Saturday’s Racing & Rosé brunch party and fashion show Saratoga Living hosted with Miss Scarlett Boutique and the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, but racing-themed fashions—both on and off the runway—were the true stars of the show. Click through the gallery by Morgan Campbell Photography above to see some of the morning’s best looks, including those from the epic fashion show put on by Miss Scarlett’s Jen Marcellus.

The three best-dressed ladies, as named by Carson: Tammy Gatineau, Kate VanHerp and Yuki Cohen. Ken McPeek, pictured holding his daughter in the gallery above, was dubbed the best-dressed man.  (Morgan Campbell)

Thank you to all who made the morning a success, including La Crema, Mionetto, Bocage, Sweet Mimi’s, Uncommon Grounds, Samantha Nass Floral Design, Acacia Courtney and Janet Crawford. Check out our full behind-the-scenes recap of the event on Saratoga Living After Hours.

