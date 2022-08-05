Scenes From Racing & Rosé With Carson Kressley

Carson Kressley may have been the celebrity guest at last Saturday’s Racing & Rosé brunch party and fashion show Saratoga Living hosted with Miss Scarlett Boutique and the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, but racing-themed fashions—both on and off the runway—were the true stars of the show. Click through the gallery by Morgan Campbell Photography above to see some of the morning’s best looks, including those from the epic fashion show put on by Miss Scarlett’s Jen Marcellus.

Thank you to all who made the morning a success, including La Crema, Mionetto, Bocage, Sweet Mimi’s, Uncommon Grounds, Samantha Nass Floral Design, Acacia Courtney and Janet Crawford. Check out our full behind-the-scenes recap of the event on Saratoga Living After Hours.