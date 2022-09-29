fbpx

Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

(Nate Seitelman)
View Gallery 53 Photos
Saratoga Living
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04416

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04313

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04315

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04323

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04332

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04336

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04344

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04345

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04349

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04363

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04365

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04370

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04371

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04372

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04373

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04381

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04383

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04395

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04397

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04407

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04409

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04411

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04419

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04422

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04443

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04461

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04470

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04473

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04484

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04485

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04515

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04520

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04526_edited

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04527

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04543

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04545

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04548_edited

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04568

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04569

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04575_edited

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04580

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04589

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04590_edited

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04600

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04614

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04616_edited

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04617

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04618

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04622_edited

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04623

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04631_edited

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04633

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

'Saratoga Living presented' a first-of-its-kind lounge at the Auto Museum's annual event.

DSC04637_edited

(Nate Seitelman)

Source:

On the last weekend of September, Saratoga Living teamed up with the Saratoga Automobile Museum to host an exclusive VIP Lounge at the museum’s annual two-day Saratoga Motorcar Auction. The lounge was a place where bidders, consignors, the museum’s Silver Arrow members and other car enthusiasts could gather for a drink and bite to eat in clear view of all the fast-paced auction action.

Both Saturday and Sunday mornings began with light snacks, Stewart’s Shops coffee, hot and iced tea from Saratoga Tea & Honey, Champagne and mimosas by Mionetto. Complexions Spa for Beauty & Wellness set up shop in a corner of the lounge, and offered free hair and makeup touch-ups all day. Around 11:30am, Bocage Champagne Bar rolled out tea sandwiches, dainty sweets, Graham Beck Rosé and Old Fashioneds made with Misunderstood Whiskey, while a bucket of ice-cold beer from DeCrescente Distributing needed to be replenished regularly. Next came still wines from Freixenet and a mid-afternoon charcuterie spread by The Charcutebrie. And fall-themed floral arrangements by Samantha Nass brought it all together.

Check out our Saratoga Living After Hours recap for an insider look at the auction.

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]m; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 