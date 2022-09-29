Scenes From the VIP Lounge at the Saratoga Motorcar Auction

On the last weekend of September, Saratoga Living teamed up with the Saratoga Automobile Museum to host an exclusive VIP Lounge at the museum’s annual two-day Saratoga Motorcar Auction. The lounge was a place where bidders, consignors, the museum’s Silver Arrow members and other car enthusiasts could gather for a drink and bite to eat in clear view of all the fast-paced auction action.

Both Saturday and Sunday mornings began with light snacks, Stewart’s Shops coffee, hot and iced tea from Saratoga Tea & Honey, Champagne and mimosas by Mionetto. Complexions Spa for Beauty & Wellness set up shop in a corner of the lounge, and offered free hair and makeup touch-ups all day. Around 11:30am, Bocage Champagne Bar rolled out tea sandwiches, dainty sweets, Graham Beck Rosé and Old Fashioneds made with Misunderstood Whiskey, while a bucket of ice-cold beer from DeCrescente Distributing needed to be replenished regularly. Next came still wines from Freixenet and a mid-afternoon charcuterie spread by The Charcutebrie. And fall-themed floral arrangements by Samantha Nass brought it all together.

