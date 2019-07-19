fbpx

Sculpted Beauties: Saratoga’s A Horse Statue Town

'saratoga living' sent a photographer around town to snap all the most iconic examples.

Horse Sculptures
One of three metal horse statues outside the Hilton Garden Inn on South Broadway. (Francesco D'Amico)
View Gallery
10 Photos
Saratoga Living
Sculpted Beauties: Saratoga’s A Horse Statue Town

'saratoga living' sent a photographer around town to snap all the most iconic examples.

Horses-1_Web

Saratoga Living
Sculpted Beauties: Saratoga’s A Horse Statue Town

'saratoga living' sent a photographer around town to snap all the most iconic examples.

Horses-2_Web

The carousel in Congress Park is home to 28 carved horses. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Sculpted Beauties: Saratoga’s A Horse Statue Town

'saratoga living' sent a photographer around town to snap all the most iconic examples.

Horses-3_Web

One of the remaining artist-decorated fiberglass horse statue installations at the Saratoga Springs Visitor Center. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Sculpted Beauties: Saratoga’s A Horse Statue Town

'saratoga living' sent a photographer around town to snap all the most iconic examples.

Horses-4_Web

The photographer lit the inside of the horse's head to create the ghostly, red-glow effect that you see in the photograph. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Sculpted Beauties: Saratoga’s A Horse Statue Town

'saratoga living' sent a photographer around town to snap all the most iconic examples.

Horses-5_Web

The “Welcome To Saratoga” statue on the corner of Union Avenue and Circular Street, featuring Native Dancer. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Sculpted Beauties: Saratoga’s A Horse Statue Town

'saratoga living' sent a photographer around town to snap all the most iconic examples.

Horses-6_Web

A statue in front of Empire State College. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Sculpted Beauties: Saratoga’s A Horse Statue Town

'saratoga living' sent a photographer around town to snap all the most iconic examples.

Horses-7_Web

The iron horse in front of the Skidmore Apartments. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Sculpted Beauties: Saratoga’s A Horse Statue Town

'saratoga living' sent a photographer around town to snap all the most iconic examples.

Horses-8_Web

The driftwood horse created by Rita Dee at Prime at Saratoga National Golf Club. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Sculpted Beauties: Saratoga’s A Horse Statue Town

'saratoga living' sent a photographer around town to snap all the most iconic examples.

Horses-9_Web

The horse outside of Saratoga Race Course. (Francesco D'Amico)

Saratoga Living
Sculpted Beauties: Saratoga’s A Horse Statue Town

'saratoga living' sent a photographer around town to snap all the most iconic examples.

Horses-10_Web

The statue of Seabiscuit outside of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. (Francesco D'Amico)

Back in the 1980s, the only horse statue I remember there being in Saratoga Springs’ city limits was a perky pony on the roof of a diner. Now we’ve got four-legged neigh-bors (sorry, couldn’t resist), all over town. Famous racehorses started popping up in the 1990s: first, the statue of Sea Hero in the paddock at Saratoga Race Course, then Seabiscuit at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. Saratoga adores Mr. Biscuit; his rags-to-riches story made it all the way to the silver screen and scenes from the movie were filmed right here.

But the biggest herd came in the aughts, when Saratoga went a little horse crazy. In 2002, the Kaydeross Park carousel, with 28 carved horses, found a home in Congress Park, and that same year, 24 artist-decorated fiberglass horses were installed on sidewalks and street corners all over town. Five years later, a total of 34 artsy horses were trotted out, and a dozen are still kicking. Favorite selfie ops include the brick-patterned horse on Church Street; the horse made from Pepsi cans at the Saratoga Springs Visitors Center; and Scoop, a multi-colored stud at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

Is there another stampede on the way? I hope so. That diner’s pony giddyupped into the sunset. Maybe it’s time for another rooftop horse.

Avatar
Karen Bjornland

An award-winning writer, Contributing Editor Karen Bjornland has been contributing to saratoga living for 12 years. Her work has also appeared in Adirondack Life, the Albany Times Union and Schenectady's Daily Gazette, among many other publications. She lives outside of Saratoga Springs in Greenfield Center.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 