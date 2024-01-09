Seasons of Love: Brianna & Justin’s Spring Wedding at June Farms

Photography by JP Elario

Part of the beauty of upstate New York is that we have four distinct seasons: snowy winters, hopeful springs, sultry summers and crisp autumns. And when it comes to planning a wedding, those seasons can often serve as a built-in theme. Flip the page to meet four couples who took the timing of their Capital Region weddings to heart and celebrated the magic of our upstate climate in spectacular, seasonal style.

When you think of springtime, you probably think of flowers. So if there was one thing Brianna and Justin Feldman wanted to perfect for their springtime nuptials at June Farms, it was the florals. Of which they wanted a lot.

“We wanted to do something that incorporated who we are as people and as a couple,” says Brianna of her big day. “For us that something was bright, vibrant and fun.” To pull off that vision, the Feldmans brought in David Michael Schmidt of Renaissance Floral Design, gave him an idea and let him do his thing. The end result? A fairytale forest wedding in June Farm’s “Timber Town,” accented with striking blue, pink and purple flowers at every turn.

While the Feldmans balled out on the floral front, they went big in other areas as well—their 230-person wedding featured an aerialist performance by Good Karma Entertainment, a live band, and an interactive signature cocktail station (conceived of by Brianna’s sister and built by her aunt and uncle) where guests rang a bell and were handed either the groom’s Manhattan or the bride’s Margarita by a gloved hand through a mysterious hole in the wall.

“All the credit goes to our vendors,” Brianna says. “It was just what we wanted—a once-in-a-lifetime, unique experience, and the ultimate party feeling for us and our guests.”