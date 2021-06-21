Soroptimist’s Secret Gardens Tour Set for July 11

The worst-kept secret in our area? There are tons of amazingly well-manicured “secret” gardens all over Saratoga County, whose green-thumbed garden-masters keep them looking (and blooming!) the way they do during the spring and summer months for their own private, personal pleasure.

That is, except for one summer day a year, when local women’s organization, Soroptimist International of Saratoga County, leads a tour through some of the area’s best gardens.

This year’s approximately one-hour, self-guided Secret Gardens Tour takes place on July 11, and features gardens in Ballston Spa, Schuylerville and Saratoga Springs (in the latter city, ticket-holders can enjoy three gardens on one street). “We’re so grateful to the generous, inspiring garden owners,” says Barbara Lombardo, a longtime Saratoga Soroptimist. “This tour will have been worth waiting for.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As an added bonus, earlier this month, three of the garden owners featured on this year’s tour—Christine Burghart, Liz Kormos and Cathy Roberts—shared photos (mostly taken by Brian Hoffman), garden philosophies and discussed how they plan and care for their extraordinary oases at a virtual, approximately hour-long Zoom chat. Get excited about the 2021 tour by watching the above video.

Secret Gardens Tour tickets cost $25 in advance (or $30 on the day of the tour). The gardens will be open to visitors from 11am-5pm (with one exception opening at noon). The tour takes place rain or shine, and its organizers urge you to go at your own pace and in the order you like. Though the tour is geared towards adults, there will no additional charge for children 12 and younger who accompany them. However, pets are not allowed on the tour. Grab your tickets here. (Any additional questions can be forwarded to [email protected])

Click on the above image to get a preview of some of the gardens you’ll be enjoying on the tour.