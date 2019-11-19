fbpx

Shelters Of Saratoga Kicks Off Inaugural Hunger And Homelessness Week

The city's first-ever hunger/homelessness-focused week runs through November 24.

coat exchange
The "Take One, Leave One" coat exchange outside Fingerpaint in Downtown Saratoga.

Just before the holiday rush, Saratoga Springs area organizations and businesses are taking aim at homelessness with a brand-new initiative. Shelters of Saratoga (SOS), a nonprofit that provides care and assistance to the Spa City’s growing homeless population, has kicked off its inaugural Hunger and Homelessness Week, a weeklong campaign to raise awareness and funds for organizations dealing with homelessness and food scarcity in Saratoga County. The “week” began on Saturday, November 16, with the second annual “Take One, Leave One” coat exchange; and will run through Sunday, November 24.

SOS has a pair of special events planned for the big week. A new GoPurple fundraising/awareness campaign, which begins on Wednesday, November 20, asks Saratogians and local businesses to #GoPurple (i.e. show their support by donning the color purple and making at least a $5 donation to the cause for every purple-clad participant). “That color is symbolic of homelessness and hunger,” says Royce. “So we’re asking the whole community to wear purple.” And then, on Sunday, November 24, the organization will be hosting a Faith-Based Offering initiative, during which local members of churches, synagogues and mosques can donate funds in support of Code Blue Saratoga, SOS’s winter shelter.

“We just really want to bring awareness to the services available to homeless people in the Saratoga region,” says Rosemary Royce, director of development at SOS. “We’d like to reach an audience in Saratoga that may not be aware of the actual statistics that we’re faced with.” Regarding those data, last January, 268 people, including 35 families, experienced homelessness in Saratoga County.

Even though Homelessness and Hunger Week is just a handful of days old, Royce says that SOS is already planning on bringing it back next year. “Anyone who wants to be involved, we really welcome that from a volunteer perspective,” she says.

Jeff Dingler
Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dingler is saratoga living's Senior Writer. He's a graduate of Skidmore College and a professional musician.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 