13 Ways to #ShopLocal This Holiday Season

You’ve heard it before, and you’ll hear it again: when doing your holiday shopping this year, be sure to shop local whenever possible. It’s Saratoga County’s small businesses that make this region what it is, and by patronizing them you’re not only supporting your neighbors, but you’re also keeping your dollars in the Saratoga community. That money you spend at your local gift shops may in turn be spent at a local restaurant, which in turn may be spent at a local cleaning company, which may then be donated to a local nonprofit that will use it to help those in need. So think about it this way: When you shop local, you may be buying a gift for one specific person, but you’re also giving a little something to every single person in the Saratoga community. And that’s something to celebrate.

deJonghe Original Jewelry

deJonghe Original Jewelry is a family-owned and -operated custom jewelry shop that has been serving Saratoga Springs for nearly 40 years. Goldsmith Dennis deJonghe works alongside his son Evan to design necklaces, earrings, rings and more using precious metals and fine gemstones. Dennis’ daughters, Sarah and Bekah, work in the gallery and are always on hand to help you find the perfect gift for that special someone. deJonghe Original Jewelry is known for its many jewelry collections available at a variety of price points, including the Saratoga Collection, with Spa City–centric charms that start at $90.

New jewelry is being finished in time for the holidays, so check dJoriginals.com to shop the newest rings, pendants and earrings.

470 Broadway Saratoga Springs 518.587.6422 djoriginals.com

The Dark Horse Mercantile

In Saratoga Springs, we celebrate the longshots that have defied the odds in Spa City history. And what better way to do just that than on a trip to The Dark Horse Mercantile? The downtown store offers many exclusive items and collections celebrating Saratoga’s reputation as the Graveyard of Champions, so never underestimate the joy of popping in for a quick browse of the shop’s locally written and illustrated children’s books, Barbour outerwear and horse-themed décor. You never know what you might find! The Dark Horse is open daily and ships nationwide via its website.

445 Broadway Saratoga Springs 518.587.0689 impressionssaratoga.com

Impressions

The “Everything Saratoga” store couldn’t be more aptly nicknamed. Impressions is celebrating 43 years of toasting the Spa City with Saratoga- and equestrian-themed gifts, locally made food products (Peppermint Pigs are now in stock!) and souvenirs. Customers can shop at the unique Broadway hotspot, now with extended holiday hours, or visit the shop’s website any time (Impressions ships all over the country). Shop downtown’s largest selection of holiday gifts, including one-of-a-kind collectibles, gifts, sportswear, home décor and memorabilia, all celebrating Saratoga Springs.

368 Broadway Saratoga Springs 518.587.0666 impressionssaratoga.com

Into Mischief

Unique and beautiful: That’s the shopping experience you’ll get at this wonderful little boutique store in the Saratoga Marketplace. Into Mischief has great gift options, including home décor items, handbags, accessories and a bunch more: Every time you visit, there’s something new to see. Not sure what you’re looking for? It’s a pleasure to browse in this pretty boutique, which is rapidly becoming known as the place to find that special gift or perfect handbag you’ve been looking for. Into Mischief: It’s vibrant, it’s elegant and it’s unique!

454 Broadway Saratoga Springs 845.866.0658 intomischiefboutique.com

Savory Pantry

Passion. Style. Taste. The Savory Pantry is Saratoga’s go-to shop for food fanatics, avid entertainers and cocktail enthusiasts. An ever-changing array of award-winning specialty foods, stylish homewares, hand-selected cookbooks, and racing-themed gifts are all on hand in the Broadway shop, located just up the block from City Hall. (All items can be ordered online as well.) Think of Savory Pantry for custom or corporate gifts and let the knowledgeable staff guide you, whether you’re throwing a party, attending a party or just wanting to kick back in style.

486 Broadway Saratoga Springs 518.450.1130 savorypantry.com

Lucia Boutique

There’s a reason fall is considered “Lucia season”—it’s the staff’s favorite time of year for all things fashion and shopping! Stop in to shop Lucia’s carefully curated selection of cozy sweaters, plaid jackets and blazers, fall dresses, that perfect pair of new jeans, cold weather accessories and more. Shop online and in store!

454 Broadway #8 Saratoga Springs 518.587.7890 luciaboutique.com

Nettle Meadow Artisan Cheese

This holiday season be sure to visit Nettle Meadow Cheese Shop, located at the historic Hitching Post on Route 9 in Lake Luzerne. Nettle Meadow’s award-winning artisan cheeses—including Kunik, Adironjack and Honey Lavender Fromage Blanc—will delight your guests; and the shop’s wide selection of cheeses, jams, olives and chocolates makes for great gift options for friends and family members of all ages, too. Choose from specially crafted gift boxes or create your own unique pairings. Stop by Thursday-Sunday from 10am-4pm.

1256 Lake Avenue Lake Luzerne 518.623.3372 nettlemeadow.com

Union Hall Supply Co.

What’s on tap for this holiday season? Union Hall has gifts of all sizes for the men in your life, from high-quality dress shirts to stylish footwear. With brands such as Faherty, Duke Cannon and Pig & Hen, whomever you’re buying for is sure to be the best-dressed man on the block. Follow Union Hall on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on the shop’s holiday happenings, including Meet the Maker events, which allow customers to actually meet the makers of the clothes carried in the store.

437 Broadway Saratoga Springs 518.450.7025 unionhallsupplyco.com

Lifestyles of Saratoga

Lifestyles is one of Downtown Saratoga’s longest-standing clothing boutiques, and for good reason. Only clothes, accessories and products of the highest quality hit the shelves of the Broadway shop, and its knowledgeable staff is always on hand to help you pick out the perfect gift—and something for yourself! Like Union Hall and Caroline + Main, Lifestyles will also be hosting Meet the Maker events, so stay tuned on social media.

436 Broadway Saratoga Springs 518.584.4665 lifestylesofsaratoga.com

Tailgate and Party

Tailgate and Party’s tagline, “The Party Starts in the Store,” is spot on—the shop’s new Phila St. location houses about as much hoopla as you could imagine. The party-themed store is jam-packed with clever gifts, high-end paper products, holiday decorations, birthday balloons and drinking games. Obsessed with Christmas or throwing the ultimate NYE party? This downtown gem is newly stocked for the holiday season with everything you need, including Christmas crackers, New Year’s sparklers and amazing stocking stuffers.

33 Phila Street Saratoga Springs 518.886.9015 tailgateandparty.com

Caroline + Main

Not sure what to buy the young woman in your life for the holidays? You can’t go wrong at Caroline + Main, which carries everything from purses and shoes to sweaters and beauty products. Shop winter essentials, such as warm sweaters and jackets, plus holiday must-haves like festive scarves and scents that spread seasonal joy, in store or online. Keep an eye on the boutique’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for announcements about upcoming Meet the Maker events.

438 Broadway Saratoga Springs 518.450.7350 carolineandmain.com

Ye Olde Farmhouse Gift Shoppe at Lakeside Farm

You may know Lakeside Farm for its fresh apple cider doughnuts or award-worthy sandwiches, but come holiday shopping season, the farm’s on-site gift shop takes center stage. Located in the historic Pearce family farmhouse, Ye Olde Farmhouse Gift Shoppe carries a beautiful variety of gifts for everyone on your list. Stop by to shop a wide selection of accessories, jewelry, toys, books and home décor in a relaxed and inviting environment.

336 Schauber Road Ballston Lake 518.399.8359 lakesidefarmscidermill.com

Moon Cycle Seed Co

Seed cycling is an easy and functional way to get nutrients in the body to help women rebalance their hormones. The routine uses four seeds: pumpkin, flax, sunflower and sesame. Moon Cycle Seed Co’s pre-ground blends combine the aforementioned seeds for you to use in your daily routine. The Saratoga-based company’s seed blends help you take control of your hormones, instead of them controlling you! Contact the business to learn more about how its seed blends can help in every stage of your life, from puberty through post-menopause, or purchase the seed cycling full kit for $65.

[email protected] mooncycleseedco.com