How SIX Marketing’s Do Good Grant Makes a Difference

Every year, the Saratoga-based firm helps a nonprofit organization make its mark on the digital world—at no cost.

"Everyone on the SIX team reviews the applications, learns more about the organizations, and then meets in December to discuss," says Hope Relly-Cobb, seen here (second from left) with the SIX team. "The decision is always hard because all the nonprofits we hear from are so deserving."

We’d like to think all nonprofits have an equal chance of getting funding and being able to continue their noble work. But, like the for-profit world, nonprofits often compete for charitable dollars. This means that they haven’t been exempt from the shift to online marketing, but many have limited resources or small staffs that are too busy helping people to worry about learning how to place a Google ad. That’s where Saratoga-based SIX Marketing’s Do Good Grant comes in.

Every December, SIX Marketing selects one nonprofit to receive a Google Ads grant and digital advertising services—a $200,000 value—over the course of the following year. Past grant recipients include Saratoga’s Beyond My Battle (BMB), Vermont-based Civilian Conservation Corps and, most recently, the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation.

“For Beyond My Battle, we helped them apply for the Google grant and then built their ads account from the ground up, with campaigns to promote their events, support groups, blogs, eBook and toolkits,” says SIX Marketing’s Hope Relly-Cobb. “We helped them gain national brand awareness, millions of ad impressions and tens of thousands of clicks, with more than 75,000 visitors to their donations page alone.” The Do Good Grant made such an impact that BMB continued working with SIX, paying a small nonprofit retainer for the experts to continue to manage and optimize web ads.

“SIX provided Beyond My Battle with much needed support at a time we needed it most—when the organization was first starting out,” says BMB cofounder Martel Catalano. “Their guidance around internet marketing was incredibly helpful and the team was a real pleasure.” 

Applications for the 2023 Do Good Grant are due by December 15, and the winner will be announced on SIX Marketing’s social media on Christmas day.

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

