Fall Into Six New Stories by Authors With Local Ties

MYSTERY

Witch Window: A Murder on Skis Mystery

By Phil Bayly

Phil Bayly’s fourth novel in his Murder on Skis mystery series follows a television reporter’s inexplicable encounters in mountainous Vermont. As a Saratoga resident and longtime Albany news anchor, Bayly is as local as it gets!

CHILDREN’S LIT

Morgan’s Journey

By Molly Johnston

Morgan’s Journey is an inspirational tale about a young girl’s struggle with being bullied after she moves to a new neighborhood. (It’s perfect for readers ages 10-12.) Author Molly Johnston grew up in Averill Park and now resides in the Berkshires.

MEMOIR

Tiny Miracles: A Mother’s Journey of Finding Faith Through Childhood Cancer

By Jennifer Hendricks-Fogg

In Tiny Miracles, readers follow along as Scotia resident Jennifer Hendricks-Fogg’s son, Logan, is diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer at 3 months old. Spoiler alert: Logan defies all medical odds and beats the unbeatable, but as the title suggests, it’s the journey that pulls you into this emotional read. Adding to the feel-good vibes, Hendricks-Fogg goes on to found the Logan Strong Foundation, which provides support for local families battling pediatric cancer.

HISTORICAL FICTION

Annandale: Gilded Saratoga Book One

By Hollis Palmer Ph.D.

Ever wonder what the lives of Saratogians were like during the Gilded Age? Check out Dr. Hollis Palmer’s new historical fiction read to immerse yourself in turn-of-the-20th-century upstate New York. As one of Saratoga’s great “Victorian Historians,” Hollis tells all, painting a glorious picture of the Spa City in its most renowned era.

PICTURE BOOK

The House That Gave Out Full Size Candy Bars

By Adalyn & McKenna Vidoni

The name of this kid’s book says it all. On Halloween night, two sisters are on the hunt for the best houses for trick-or-treating when they hit the candy bar jackpot! At only 9 and 11 years old, respectively, McKenna and Adalyn Vidoni are two young writers (and sisters themselves!) from Clifton Park.

AUTOBIOGRAPHY

Cruising with Kate: A Parvenu in Xanadu

By Bernard F. Conners

The second edition of Loudonville resident Bernard Conners’ autobiography, originally published in 2012 and re-released earlier this year, features a new foreword by Pulitzer Prize-winning Ironweed novelist William Kennedy (who spent time at Yaddo). In the book, Conners recounts his life and career experience as an FBI agent, publisher, producer and businessman, and his encounters with J. Edgar Hoover, Donald Trump and Alec Baldwin.