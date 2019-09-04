Skidmore College To Host Public Screening Of New Caffè Lena Documentary

Coffee and TV, anyone? On Thursday, September 12, Skidmore College will be hosting a free public screening of a brand-new WHMT Public Media-produced Caffè Lena documentary, Lena: A Life in Folk.

The film follows the life of Lena Spencer, legendary co-owner of the Saratoga Springs-based folk venue, which has hosted folk music luminaries such as Bob Dylan, Don McLean, Emmylou Harris and Ani DiFranco throughout the years. After her husband and co-owner, Bill, left her in 1962, Lena helmed Caffè Lena through the venue’s formative years until her death in 1989, molding it into what has become the longest continuously operating folk music venue in America. The venue, which has since expanded its capacity and undergone a $2 million renovation, is still hosting the best and brightest of the folk set, including recent performances by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Sebastian, Grammy Award-winning folkie Judy Collins and Tonight Show bandleader Doc Severinsen.

The film will be screened at 6pm on September 12 in the college’s Gannett Auditorium, and is open to the public. But space is limited, so interested parties must RSVP for a seat at the screening by Friday, September 6. (RSVP here.)

In addition to the screening, there will also be a discussion about the film led by public historian Field Horne, who is also a founding trustee at Caffe Lena. Refreshments will be served.