Skidmore College Delays Students’ Return To Classes Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak is continuing to cause great concern nationwide, with 647 confirmed cases over 36 states, including the District of Columbia (25 people have lost their life). And Skidmore College is taking no chances. The college has decided to suspend students’ return to campus from spring break until Sunday, March 22. All classes will also be cancelled next week. While there are currently no known cases on the Skidmore campus itself, two cases of COVID-19 were recently confirmed in Saratoga County.

“As always, the health and safety of all members of our community are our highest priorities,” said Skidmore’s President Philip A. Glotzbach in a release sent out on March 9. “We strive to make decisions that are informed by science, public health principles and compassion, along with a commitment to access and equity for all members of our community.”

Students were originally expected to be back on campus one week earlier—on Sunday, March 15. In the meantime, Skidmore has activated an Emergency Management Team and is determined to create a group focused on COVID-19 updates and measures, which is set to meet daily. Skidmore will also use the additional time to review substitutes to in-person classroom instruction. Other measures to better protect students’ health will also be taken, including additional hand-sanitizer stations in high-traffic areas, deep-cleaning of common and highly touched areas and the suspension of all athletic events. Events that were expected to have more than 50 people in attendance have also been suspended, and additional precautions have been taken until further notice.

As of data collected on March 9, 123 cases have been confirmed in New York State alone and 19 in New York City, bringing this to a total of 142 positive cases statewide, according to the New York State Department of Health. On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency.

“Because this virus is spreading rapidly, we know that now is the best time to put policies in place before it reaches our campus,” Glotzbach said. “We can all do our part to promote an effective, educated, and compassionate response to this global crisis.”