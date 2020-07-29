fbpx

Skidmore Graduate Nathan Barr Receives Three Emmy Nominations

Barr, who is a successful Hollywood composer, earned nods for his work on 'Hollywood' and 'Carnival Row.'

Nathan Barr has been nominated for three Emmy awards. (William Short)

Don’t ever let them tell you that a music degree equals burger-flipping. Skidmore graduate Nathan Barr, who studied English and music at the college (and had the cello lesson right before mine with former college teacher Ann Alton), has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards.

According to Variety, Barr has the most nominations of any composer in the music categories, including nominations for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for Netflix’s Hollywood and Amazon’s Carnival Row. Just as in 2013, when he made history as the first composer in history to be double-nominated in the Outstanding Original Main Title Theme category, Barr will be up against himself in the category, facing off with four other formidable players such as The RZA from the Wu-Tang Clan for his title theme for Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Barr’s third nomination comes in the Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) category, also for his work on Netflix’s Hollywood.

After graduating from Skidmore in 1995, Barr went on to apprentice under Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer, who won an Oscar that year for his score of the Lion King; and has since scored a number of popular movies and TV shows, including horror movie Cabin Fever (2002), HBO’s True Blood (2008) and FX’s The Americans (2013).

