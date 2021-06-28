fbpx

Scenes From SPAC’s 2021 Saratoga Jazz Fest

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Dianne Reeves hits a high note at the 2021 Saratoga Jazz Fest. (Francesco D'Amico)
Scenes From SPAC’s 2021 Saratoga Jazz Fest

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-1

Danny Melnick welcomes the crowd to the 2021 Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival. (Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From SPAC’s 2021 Saratoga Jazz Fest

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-2

SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol greets the Jazz Fest crowd. (Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From SPAC’s 2021 Saratoga Jazz Fest

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-3

Hot Club Of Saratoga performs on the main stage. (Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Hot Club Of Saratoga. (Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-4

Hot Club Of Saratoga. (Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Pianist Joey Alexander takes the stage. (Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-5

Pianist Joey Alexander takes the stage. (Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Joey Alexander having fun. (Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-6

Joey Alexander having fun. (Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Joey Alexander and band. (Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-7

Joey Alexander and band. (Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Scenes From SPAC’s 2021 Saratoga Jazz Fest

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-8

Joey Alexander gets an ovation from the crowd. (Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Headliner Dianne Reeves wows the crowd. (Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-9

Headliner Dianne Reeves wows the crowd. (Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Dianne Reeves' percussionist is all smiles. (Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-11

Dianne Reeves' percussionist is all smiles. (Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Christian McBride's New Jawn. (Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-12

Christian McBride’s New Jawn. (Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Christian McBride's New Jawn. (Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-13

Christian McBride’s New Jawn. (Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Christian McBride's New Jawn. (Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-14

Christian McBride’s New Jawn. (Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
(Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-15

(Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
(Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-16

(Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
(Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-17

(Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
(Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-18

(Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
(Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-19

(Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
(Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-20

(Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
(Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-21

(Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
(Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-22

(Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
(Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-23

(Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
(Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-24

(Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
(Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-25

(Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
(Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-26

(Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
(Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-27

(Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
(Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-28

(Francesco D'Amico)

Source:
Saratoga Living
(Francesco D'Amico)

This year's headliners included Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves.

Jazzfest_2021-29

(Francesco D'Amico)

Source:

When the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) canceled last year’s Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival for the first time in 42 years—or at least the live, in-person one—fans knew that it would likely be a game-time decision whether the weekend-long event would return the next summer. But with vaccinations beyond the 70 percent threshold and the State wide open again, out came the news of the festival’s triumphant return.

Given that fans already had a jump on the headliners, which included Dianne Reeves, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Christian McBride, Al Di Meola, Joey Alexander and Artemis, along with talented Saratoga Springs–based musicians Garland Nelson and Hot Club of Saratoga, they knew this year’s event was going to be special.

Despite some grumblings about SPAC continuing its effort to provide socially distanced, pod seating, this weekend’s event went off without a hitch. Click on the above image to take a look at some highlights from the 2021 Jazz Fest’s big comeback moment.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

