SPAC Celebrates ‘Festival Of Young Artists’ With More Than 400 Of The Area’s Best And Brightest
Program featured performances from members of the Empire State Youth Orchestra, Northeast Ballet Company and Capital District Youth Chorale
SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol dedicating the Charles R. Wood Stage. (Lawrence White)
Members of the Empire State Youth Orchestra. (Lawrence White)
The Capital District Youth Chorale performing at the Spa Little Theater. (Lawrence White)
Cory Moon conducts members of the Capital District Youth Chorale. (Lawrence White)
Members of the Capital District Youth Chorale performing on the steps of the Spa Little Theater. (Lawrence White)
Dancer Kelseigh O'Brien is accompanied by violinist Laura Avila. (Lawrence White)
Musical Director and Conductor Helen Cha-Pyo of the Empire State Youth Orchestra greeting the SPAC crowd. (Lawrence White)
Haudenosaunee singers and dancers performing on SPAC's main stage. (Lawrence White)
Local author Joseph Bruchac providing a Native American blessing to the crowd at SPAC. (Lawrence White)
Nicholas Rollo, tenor saxaphonist, performs during "The Festival of Young Artists." (Lawrence White)
The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) partnered with the Empire State Youth Orchestra, Northeast Ballet Company and the Capital District Youth Chorale to present its first-ever “Festival of Young Artists” on Sunday, June 3. The program celebrated the creative spirit of more than 400 of the Capital Region’s brightest young dancers, musicians, singers, poets and visual artists.
The festival featured student pop-up performances, fine art displays, food stands, poetry jams, immersive workshops and activities all over the grounds of SPAC. Later in the afternoon, hundreds of young artists presented a one-hour concert on SPAC’s main stage, featuring a song-and-dance production of works by great American composers such as Aaron Copland, Howard Hanson, Duke Ellington, George Gershwin and Richard Rodgers.
The day also included an official dedication ceremony for the new Charles R. Wood Stage (previously called The Gazebo). SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol led the ceremony, with Wood’s wife was in attendance.