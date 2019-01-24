fbpx

SPAC Sets A Date For Its Popular Winter Ball Fundraiser

The annual event features live entertainment, catered food and more than a few surprises.

SPAC Winter Ball
SPAC's annual Winter Ball fundraiser returns this March with an "Into the Pines" theme. (Phil Olivo)

You won’t have to venture through the woods (or the cold) for the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s (SPAC’s) 9th Annual “Into the Pines” Winter Ball. Slated for Saturday, March 9 at 7pm, SPAC’s Winter Ball will transform the prestigious Hall of Springs into a wooded, wintry wonderland, an homage to the many pine forests of Spa State Park that surround SPAC.

This year’s Winter Ball promises to be one of the most enchanting with whimsical woodland surroundings and decor provided by Samantha Nass Floral Design. Schenectady-based band Grand Central Station will be playing a range of upbeat hits from Frank Sinatra to Bruno Mars, while attendees can revel in immersive pop-up performances and stroll through the (simulated) pines created by Queensbury’s Reality Dance Studio. There will also be live entertainment by card magician Jason Ladanye, tarot card readings by Mary Shimp and an interactive photo booth by Bigler Studio.

Guests to SPAC’s Winter Ball will also enjoy delicious fare crafted by Mazzone Hospitality, late-night snacks from Walt + Whitman Brewing and sweet treats baked by local favorite Austin Bayliss Cakes (recently our “Saratogian of the Month”). There will also be a raffle, which will include items such as a SPAC Patron Membership, fireworks dinner cruise with Lake George Shoreline Cruises, membership to Orange Theory in Clifton Park, two tickets to Saratoga Bridges White Party and four season passes to the Great Escape. (A “grand raffle” features a top prize of a weekend getaway in Lake Placid.) “’Into the Pines’ will fuse pop-up performances and a festive party atmosphere for the most immersive Winter Ball yet,” said Elizabeth Sobol, President and CEO of SPAC. “We’re so grateful for the Junior Committee’s incredible efforts on this event, which raises critical funds for our growing education programs.”

The Winter Ball is hosted by SPAC’s Junior Committee, a collection of young professionals who promote and support performing arts in the Saratoga community. “In 2019, we will continue increasing our outreach in schools, the community, and our impact on the SPAC grounds,” said Sobol. “Events like the Winter Ball help make these ambitious goals possible.” All funds raised by “Into the Pines” will directly support SPAC’s education and outreach programs, which reached more than 38,000 people last year.

SPAC’s Winter Ball is a popular event that has sold out in past years. Tickets are $100 in advance and $125 after Monday, February 11, and can be purchased on SPAC’s website.

 

Jeff Dingler
Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dingler is saratoga living's Senior Writer. He's a graduate of Skidmore College and a professional musician.

