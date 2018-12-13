Special Promotional Section: New Cars Of 2019

If you’re looking to drive into the new year in style, check out these brand-new cars and trucks from local dealers. From DePaula Auto Group’s Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Maserati Levante, to Lia INFINITI’s QX50 AWD, to Mangino Buick GMC’s GMC Sierra Denali, these rides are absolute stunners.

2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

DePaula Auto Group in Albany carries an impressive inventory of quality new and used vehicles, including the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Inspired by Formula 1 racing, this new Alfa Romeo luxury sports SUV was designed for the highest level of performance driving and practical utility. The racecar-inspired engineering of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio includes 505 horsepower, a top speed of 176mph and 0-60 acceleration in just 3.6 seconds. The Q4 All-Wheel Drive system allows drivers to tackle every road condition

with confidence and control.

It’s also built with top-of-the-line innovative technologies to insure both the safest and smoothest driving experience possible. That includes a 14-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, an all-aluminum twin-turbocharged V6 engine for extra pick and go and advanced integrated braking system with carbon ceramic Brembo brakes for incredible stopping power, too. Whether it’s for sporty Alfa Romeo or Maserati or for Mazda, Chevy and Ford, DePaula Auto Group has what you’re looking for.

Alfa Romeo of Albany | 1101 Central Ave | Albany, NY 12205 | (518) 205-8783

2019 Maserati Levante

The 2019 Maserati Levante is now available at DePaula Auto Group in Albany. This sleek new Maserati performance SUV boasts power with V6 and V8 engines crafted exclusively at the Ferrari factory in Maranello, Italy, plus luxury with leather or class-exclusive Ermenegildo Zegna silk upholstery. Q4 intelligent All-Wheel Drive keeps the Levante a composed riding experience over all terrain, too, and 5-way active air suspension means maximum off-roading capability. This top-of-the line luxury SUV allows drivers to rough it in style and with maximum safety because every Levante is designed to provide world-class levels of automotive security and safety features. And with two series of Levante, drivers can have their pick between GranLusso, designed for elegance, or GranSport, designed for a more sporty and engaging driving experience. The 2019 Maserati Levante is now part of DePaula Auto Group’s incredible array of new and used vehicles including Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, Mazda and Ford.

Maserati of Albany | 1101 Central Ave | Albany, NY 12205 | 518-407-0777

2019 INFINITI QX50 AWD

Experience the all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 AWD, now available at Lia INFINITI on New Loudon Road in Cohoes. INFINITI’s QX50 is one of the top luxury crossover SUVs on the market, and the 2019 model has been designed to put the driver at the center of the INFINITI experience, balancing brand name elegance with driver comfort and safety. The QX50 contains the world’s first production-ready Variable Compression Turbo engine, which combines sports car performance with eco-friendly efficiency. The QX50 also keeps drivers safe via a number of INFINITI’s ProPILOT Assist technologies, such as hands-on Steering Assist; Advanced Intelligent Cruise Control, which adjusts itself across a range of speeds; and Distance Control Assist, which helps a driver maintain distances between cars in traffic. With an impressive 65.1 cubic feet of cargo space and seating for five, the 2019 QX50 is the ideal car for weekend getaways or family vacations. Test drive one of the six models at Lia INFINITI today.

Lia Infiniti of Latham | 965 New Loudon Rd | Latham, NY | 12110 | 518-738-0800

2019 GMC Sierra Denali

Mangino Buick GMC in Ballston Spa is now offering the brand-new 2019 GMC Sierra Denali. This sleek, full-size pickup has been totally redesigned and includes an industry-first GMC Multi-Pro Tailgate with six functions and positions for enhanced loading, perfect for adapting to all your tailgating and camping needs. Other new tech includes a digital head-up display (HUD) for driver safety; a ProGrade Trailering System, which makes hitching a trailer that much easier; and built-in 4G WiFi, with a 50-foot range. Compared to previous models, the 2019 Denali is bigger, wider and more powerful, with the ability to pull up to 9400 pounds, and more fuel efficient, too, with its V-8 engine that includes stop/start technology, which briefly cuts out the engine while stopped in traffic. Family owned and operated, Mangino Buick GMC is the Capital Region’s top dealership for finding the best deals on the 2019 Denali and other new and used Buick and GMC vehicles.

Mangino Buick GMC | 1484 Saratoga Rd | Ballston Spa, NY 12020 | (518) 885-5301