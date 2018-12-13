Special Promotional Section: The ‘saratoga living’ Holiday Shopping Guide

Dennis deJonghe (right) and his son, Evan, are the driving force behind the very successful deJonghe Original Jewelry located on Broadway in Downtown Saratoga Springs. (Explore Saratoga)

Headed out to do some last-minute holiday shopping in Saratoga Springs? Our vibrant downtown business district is filled to the brim with wonderful shops and stores that sell a panoply of amazing holiday gifts for friends and family, including jewelry, skiwear and fashion-forward styles. Here are five can’t-miss holiday shopping destinations in the Spa City and beyond.

deJonghe Original Jewelry

Dennis deJonghe opened his custom jewelry store with his wife Peggy on Caroline St. in Saratoga Springs in 1982. Dennis saw the local support for his craft and quickly outgrew his small shop on Caroline Street, moving to the company’s current space on Broadway in 1988. Dennis and Peggy’s son, Evan, joined the business in 2013 and brought with him business acumen and a knowledge of gemology and jewelry creation using new-world techniques. deJonghe’s original designs have garnered worldwide recognition for their beauty, quality and elegant lines, and serve as the perfect one-of-a-kind gift for that special, one-of-a-kind person.

470 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, 518.587.6422

Alpine Sport Shop

Alpine Sport Shop is essential for holiday shopping, especially for the winter enthusiast in your family. Inside the classic ski chalet-style building on Clinton Street in Saratoga, you’ll find Kühl soft flannel shirts, Newland sweaters, Marmot jackets, Astis mittens, Pistil and Chaos hats and scarves as well as skiwear from Obermeyer, Sunice and Picture Organic, not to mention Alpine Sport Shop’s wide selection of skis, snowboards, snowshoes and gear from K2, Salomon, Blizzard, Volkl, Rossignol, Armada and many more.

399 Clinton Street, Saratoga Springs 518.584.6290

Caroline & Main

Caroline & Main, located, fittingly, on the corner of Caroline Street and Broadway, directly across from its sister store, Lifestyles Of Saratoga, is known for its elevated and inspired style that borders on the nautical. Customers love Caroline & Main for its wide assortment of apparel for the fun but sophisticated woman, including clothing, shoes and accessories. Owner Heidi West, a Fashion Institute of Technology graduate, opened the boutique in 2016 after having much success at Lifestyles, which she took over in 2013.

438 Broadway, Saratoga Springs 518.450.7350

Violet’s Of Saratoga

Violet’s Of Saratoga, located in the heart of Downtown Saratoga Springs, is a women’s lifestyle boutique that carries casual wear, denim, workwear, cocktail dresses, handbags, shoes, jewelry and gifts, all made by contemporary designers. With such a wide variety of affordable, ready-to-wear clothing from brands including Free People and The Frye Company, the Violet’s team is always ready to assist women who are looking to reinvent their wardrobe, searching for the perfect piece for a special event or in the midst of a fashion emergency.

494 Broadway, Saratoga Springs 518.584.4838

MinkyMink

MinkyMink is a fashion sanctuary located in Downtown Glens Falls that offers curated clothing and accessories at affordable prices. The boutique is known for its modern and comfortably chic wardrobe essentials and statement pieces, from a variety of brands including 7 For All Mankind, Alternative Apparel, Clara Sunwoo, Hunter Boots, Knot Sisters and Scotch & Soda, as well as jewelry from Buffalo Bannon Designs, a local company run by MinkyMink Owner Maura Forcier’s sister.

203 Glen Street, Glens Falls 518.926.7227