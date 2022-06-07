Spoken Boutique Declares This Saratoga Summer One for Retro Country Vibes

This summer, it’s all about the ’70s. Country themes are back, and what better place to show off your wild(ly fashionable) side than at a country concert—or, better yet—a ’70s rock ’n’ roll concert? To shop, I headed to Spoken Boutique, which had me covered head to toe. First, I’m living for this Dear John Denim jumpsuit, which hugs your body in all the right places and would be a knockout at this June’s Morgan Wallen show at SPAC. Pair it with dangly earrings, a sparkly clutch and a high pony for the ultimate fun, flirty and, yes, country, look.

For an equally chic-yet-comfy, easy, breezy summer night stunner, splurge on this watercolor geo-diamond Henley ruffled dress. Not quite floor length, it’s casual enough for a Steve Miller Band or Chicago show, but could easily make the jump to an elegant evening at the ballet or orchestra. Simple gold chains and a heeled black bootie complete the ensemble. Summer nights, here we come!

ABOVE:

Dear John Denim Valeria Wide Leg West Coast Jumpsuit | $126

Handcrafted Feather Statement Earring With Silver Sparkle Drop | $59

Assorted Bracelets | $15-$22

One of a Kind Beaded Clutch | $111

BELOW:

Baci Watercolor Henley Ruffled Dress | $266

Classic Gold Plated Necklaces | $64-$114

Facets Post Earring | $46