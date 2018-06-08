Stars Love Saratoga: Celebrities, Athletes And Power Players Converge On The Spa City
If you've spent a summer in Saratoga Springs, you know that it's a stomping ground for the rich and famous. Here are a few of our favorites.
Celebs_DavidOrtiz_credit_LawrenceWhite_Web
'saratoga living' chair Anthony Ianniello poses with former Boston Red Sox slugger David "Big Papi" Ortiz and SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol. (Lawrence White)
Celebs_AshleyJudd_credit_AdamCoglianese_Web
Actress Ashley Judd takes in a race at Saratoga Race Course. (Adam Coglianese)
Celebs_SusanLucci_credit_LawrenceWhite_Web
Emmy-winning soap legend Susan Lucci rocks a hat for the ages at the races. (Lawrence White)
Celebs_JoePesci_CG1KY9_Web
Actor Joe Pesci, smiling but not "clowning," at the track. (Zuma Press)
Celebs_ShaunWhite_credit_BethAlexander_Web
Olympic gold medalist Shaun White with girlfriend Sarah Barthel of the band Phantogram and her mother at Hattie's. (Beth Alexander)
Celebs_PaulSimon_credit_ChristopherMassa_SkidmoreCollege_Web
Music legend Paul Simon (center) with the Skidmore College students he taught a master class to at the Zankel Music Center. (Christopher Massa/Skidmore College)
Celebs_HillaryClinton_credit_AdamCoglianese_Web
Former First Lady, US Senator, Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton with former Albany Mayor Gerald Jennings. (Adam Conglianese)
It was 2004. Just months into moving to New York City, and I was perched in front of the TV in my tiny Queens apartment, praying. I’m not a very religious man, but damned if I wasn’t saying something to someone up there that night. It was basically: “Please, Boston Red Sox, win the World Series” over and over again. Then it happened—and the rest of the night’s a blur of cheering and laughing and back-slapping and whiskey shots.
I never would’ve gotten to that place without the Sox’s Designated Hitter David Ortiz. He’d been so clutch the entire Series, but especially against the formidable New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. Every time we needed a big hit, he came through. He’s been one of my heroes ever since—and I aspire to one day meet him and thank him.
Until then, he’ll be just another untouchable celebrity—the type that’s been a summer mainstay in Saratoga Springs. Whether it’s Olympic gold medalist Shaun White grabbing a bite at Hattie’s (his girlfriend is Greenwich, NY native Sarah Barthel, lead singer of Phantogram) or Emmy Award-winning soap opera icon Susan Lucci taking in a day at the races, Saratoga’s where the rich and famous come to play in the summer. We even caught some of them in the act. —Will Levith