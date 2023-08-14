Styling Summer at Encounter Boutique

I don’t know who decided that watching horses run around a track was an activity best done while wearing a fancy dress and fascinator, but I’d like to go back in time and personally thank that fashion visionary. Saratoga racing season is the perfect excuse to get all glammed up, and when it comes to dressing to impress in the Spa City, Encounter Boutique is raising the bar.

For my first look, I went big, bold and bright with a yellow, tiered maxi dress in sheer organza. Not only will it keep you nice and cool in the heat of the sun, but it will light up the Clubhouse on days when the sun chooses not to shine. Paired with a chic olive handbag and elegant orange fascinator, this ’fit certainly isn’t for those who want to blend in.

On the slightly more subtle side is Samantha Sung’s Claire Dress. (I couldn’t say no, for obvious reasons.) The graphic racing print is a no-brainer, and the yellow details—accented, of course, by a matching, wide-brimmed hat—make this look summery, sophisticated and very, very Saratoga.

—Claire Burnett

@clairewburnett

Photo by Dori Fitzpatrick

First Look:

Staud Hyacinth Dress in Multi Sunray | $395

Staud Cory Bag in Olive | $295

Christine A. Moore Marlena Fascinator in Orange | $490

Second Look:

Samantha Sung Claire Dress in Horse Racing Print | $925

Christine A. Moore Marianne Hat in Yellow | $1,290

Staud Ollie Bag in Cream | $250